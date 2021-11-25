Li Auto Q3 preview: Where next for Li Auto stock?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 25, 2021 8:17 AM
17 views
Electric vehicle charging
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Li Auto release Q3 earnings?

Li Auto will release third quarter earnings before US markets open on Monday November 29.

 

Li Auto Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Electric vehicle stocks are hot right now. Tesla is worth over $1.1 trillion – more than the next nine largest automakers combined - and newcomers Rivian and Lucid, which both went public this year, are touting huge valuations despite the fact they have only just started production.

And yet, Chinese outfits have not managed to capture the imagination of investors in the same way as their US rivals despite the fact they are producing significant volumes and operating in the biggest EV market in the world.

Two of the three major Chinese EV makers listed in the US – XPeng and NIO – have already reported third quarter earnings, with both beating delivery and revenue expectations, leaving Li Auto to wrap-up the season. Let’s have a look at how Li Auto is faring versus its domestic rivals ahead of its earnings.

Below is a table outlining how close the race is among three of the biggest Chinese electric vehicle makers:

Deliveries

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Li Auto

8,660

14,464

12,579

17,575

25,116

XPeng

8,578

12,964

13,340

17,398

25,666

NIO

12,206

17,353

20,060

21,896

24,439

 

Li Auto was forced to cut its guidance for third quarter deliveries because it struggled to get its hands on the chips it needs from suppliers in Malaysia, where the pandemic has led to a slower-than-expected recovery in chip production. That has caused a slowdown in deliveries over September and October compared to August. The outlook for deliveries in the fourth quarter will be closely-watched.

Meanwhile, NIO’s production has also proven volatile in recent months. Having reported record deliveries of over 10,600 vehicles in September, that plunged to just 3,667 in October because it is upgrading production lines and adjusting operations to cater for new models. It has warned that deliveries will fall to 23,500 to 25,500 units in the fourth quarter.

XPeng has managed to be more consistent in terms of deliveries and has said fourth quarter deliveries will rocket to 34,500 to 36,500. XPeng has also recently launched a wave of new models and only started delivering its new G3 and G3i SUVs as well as its range of P5 family sedans in September, and it has just announced that it is launching its first car purposefully designed with the international market in mind - the new G9 flagship SUV.

Analysts forecast Li Auto’s total revenue will rise to a new record of RMB7.42 billion in the third quarter from RMB2.51 billion the year before. That would also mark a significant increase from the RMB5.03 billion of revenue booked in the previous quarter thanks to the significant uplift in deliveries.

Let’s see how that compares to its two rivals. The Q3 2021 figure for Li Auto is based on consensus numbers from Reuters, which are higher than the RMB6.98 billion to RMB7.25 billion guidance outlined by the company:

Revenue

(RMB, millions)

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Li Auto

2,511

4,147

3,575

5,039

7,426

XPeng

1,990

2,851

2,951

3,761

5,720

NIO

4,526

6,641

7,982

8,448

9,805

 

Analysts expect the third quarter loss from operations to come in at RMB248.6 million. That would be the smallest loss booked this year, narrowing from the RMB525.9 million loss in the second quarter and the RMB407.7 million loss booked in the first. That would be wider than the RMB176.3 million loss booked the year before.

The net loss at the bottom-line is expected to swell to RMB235.7 million from RMB235.5 million in the previous quarter, but improve from the loss seen the year before.

All three carmakers remain in the red, but analyst forecasts suggest Li Auto could turn profitable next year while figures for NIO suggest it won’t turn a profit at the bottom-line until late 2023. The market is nascent and expansion will remain the priority for the foreseeable future, particularly as they start to eye international opportunities where competition will be even fiercer than it is in China.

Plus, with the trio all in the red, value is being assigned to the strong prospects underpinned by the rapid growth we are seeing in the electric vehicle market. However, based on forecasts for this year, Li Auto offers better value, with a market cap equal to 8.7x annual revenue, than the 11.7x offered by NIO and the 15.3x on offer by XPeng. And all three look attractive when compared to the valuations being assigned to some US players.

Li Auto completed its US listing in the middle of the 2020 and swiftly climbed to a high of $47.70 in late November of that year. The stock trades over 17% below that all-time peak seen a year ago but has rallied over 77% since the middle of May. The 21 brokers that cover Li Auto have a Buy rating on the stock and an average target price of $42.70, implying there is over 30% potential upside from the current share price over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, brokers see over 41% potential upside for NIO shares but only 7.8% for XPeng.

 

Where next for Li Auto stock?

The Li Auto share price started trading in July last year at $16.00. The share price quickly rallied to an all-time high of $47.70 in November 2020 before falling lower, hitting a 2021 low of $16.96. 

The share price rebounded off the low, to $36.60 by July 2021, and has traded relatively rangebound since, capped on the upside by $36.60 and on the lower band by $25.00. 

More recently the range has tightened. Over the past month the share price trades capped by $34.80 on the upside and the 50 sma at around $29.50 on the downside, and the price is trading mildly towards the upper side of the trading range. It has pushed above its 20 and the RSI is also supportive of further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory.  

Buyers might look for a move over $34.80 with possible resistance seen at $36.60, the July high, and $37.50, the 2021 high. 

On the flipside, sellers following poor results could look for a move below $29.50 to target $25.50, the October low. 

Where next for the Li Auto share price?

 

How to trade the Li Auto share price

You can trade Li Auto shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Li Auto’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Shares market Equities Trade Ideas Technical Analysis earnings

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Yesterday 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Yesterday 10:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:21 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 17, 2023 12:42 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 16, 2023 12:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.