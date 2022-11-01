Sainsbury’s H1 earnings preview: Where next for the Sainsbury’s share price?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 1, 2022 12:49 PM
24 views
Market chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Sainsbury’s release H1 earnings?

Supermarket Sainsbury’s is scheduled to release interim results covering the six months to September 9 on the morning of Thursday November 3.

 

Sainsbury’s H1 earnings consensus

Consensus numbers from Bloomberg show markets believe Sainsbury’s will report 3.5% growth in revenue in the first half of the financial year to £16.3 billion. Underlying pretax profit – its headline measure – is expected to decline 11% from last year to £330.8 million, while statutory pretax profit is forecast to drop 49% to £274.3 million.

 

Sainsbury’s H1 earnings preview

Sainsbury’s and its competitors are vying to offer the best value to cash-strapped customers and sacrificing profitability as a result, but the company’s exposure outside of grocery, which has grown in recent years since its acquisition of Argos, looks set to bite when it reports results this week.

Revenue growth is expected to be solely driven by a tepid 0.6% rise in grocery sales (excluding fuel), countering a 6.3% drop in clothing sales and 7.5% decline in general merchandise.

The rise in grocery sales will be mostly if not completely driven by inflation-driven price increases rather than volumes. Although Sainsbury’s says it still has a larger volume market share now than it did before the pandemic, it has seen its grocery market share dwindle by over 1% since the start of 2020 according to Kantar as discounters Aldi and Lidl, as well as smaller rivals like Co-op, Ocado and Iceland, continue to gain ground on the larger firms. We saw Aldi overtake Morrisons to become the fourth largest supermarket in the country just a month ago.

Price has been the main weapon wielded by supermarkets for decades, but the current cost of living crisis means that a reputation for value has never been more necessary. Sainsbury’s is investing over £500 million over the two years to the end of March 2023 in keeping its prices low with the ambition to raise prices slower than its rivals, and hopes to fund it through cost-savings. This is underpinned by its Aldi Price Match and its Price Lock that keeps prices reliably low for consumers.

Clothing sales are forecast to fall because they are stabilising from volatile periods over the last couple of years. Sales jumped over 33% this time last year as Sainsbury’s reaped the reward from other retailers being closed, but that has provided tougher comparatives this time around.

The bigger concern is general merchandise, which is underpinned by Argos. It too has been dealing with uneven comparatives as demand rose during the pandemic and is now unwinding, but the 7.5% drop in first half general merchandise sales comes after a 5.8% drop the year before. There are also concerns around demand going forward, particularly for big ticket items, as consumers tighten their belts and brace for a recession.

Its retail underlying operating profit – which encompasses profits from groceries, general merchandise and clothing – is forecast to drop 10% to £470.5 million in the first half. That will be the result of tighter margins, driven by cost increases across the board and greater exposure to Argos.

Notably, the UK’s biggest supermarket chain Tesco said its decision to delay passing on higher costs to customers hurt profits when it released results around a month ago, when it too reported a 10% drop in underlying retail profits in the six months to August 27.

Sainsbury’s is aiming to deliver underlying pretax profit of £630 million to £690 million over the full year, down from the £730 million delivered last year when profits more than doubled. Analysts currently believe it will deliver earnings toward the lower-end of that range to suggest some think the guidance could be at risk, and this will heighten the pressure to keep a grip on costs.

Notably, Sainsbury’s in the process of buying 21 stores from its joint venture partners, which should close in late 2023 or early 2024. The company was hoping to part-fund this deal by selling 18 of its supermarkets to LXi REIT and leasing them back, but this deal fell apart because LXi would have needed to raise equity to fund the deal and felt markets were too volatile to proceed. Sainsbury’s said it has a ‘wide variety of alternative options’ to finance the transaction, so keep an eye out for any update.

 

Where next for the Sainsbury’s share price?

Sainsbury’s shares have rallied 18% since hitting their lowest level in decades in October, but can it keep up the momentum?

The stock has recaptured the 200p mark today for the first time in almost two months and investors are hoping it can continue to climb to retake the 204p threshold that is currently aligned with the 100-day moving average and the level of support we saw in June. From there, 213.50p comes into view. The RSI has been thrusted into bullish territory in recent weeks and the 5-day average-volume-at-time sits over one-fifth higher than the 100-day average.

Notably, the 13 brokers that cover Sainsbury’s see limited upside potential from current levels with the average target price of 212.50p suggesting the stock can only climb another 5.5% from current levels. The stock has struggled to surpass the 100-day moving average over the last 10 months so this could be the first real test. Any renewed pressure could see the stock fall back toward 181.50p, which acted as a short-lived level of support last month but is also in-line with the lows seen in the second half of 2020.

Where will the Sainsbury's share price go after it releases earnings?

 

How to trade the Sainsbury’s share price

You can trade Sainsbury’s shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Sainsbury’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks Sainsbury Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Today 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Today 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Today 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Today 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Today 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:36 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:13 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 03:21 PM
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.