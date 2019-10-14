Why Bears May Want to Be Cautious on the Dollar Index Breakdown

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 14, 2019 12:03 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As has consistently been the case over the last couple of years, Friday’s US-China trade “breakthrough” may be less than initially meets the eye. While President Trump praised the agreement as a “love fest” between the US and China, Chinese press was more levelheaded, noting that nothing has even been signed yet.

At the end of the day, cooperation that allows China to buy more US agricultural goods (given the country’s food shortage) and the US to delay tariff escalation benefits both sides, but more contentious issues surrounding intellectual property and forced technology transfers could still torpedo a more comprehensive agreement in the coming months.

In any event, Friday’s risk-on trading session prompted traders to sell the greenback, prompting the US dollar index to break down from its four-month rising wedge pattern. Despite the seemingly bullish name, this price action pattern shows that buyers are struggling to push the price higher on each subsequent swing. It is a classic sign of waning buying pressure and often portends a bearish reversal:

Source: Trading View, FOREX.com

While the price pattern itself is potentially bearish, readers may want to exercise some caution. For the momentum, the dollar index remains in a textbook uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) and neither the RSI nor MACD indicators have broken down from their recent bullish ranges.

For bears to truly feel comfortable pushing the greenback lower, they’d need to see the dollar index break below its September lows in the 97.90-98.00 range (the equivalent zone in EUR/USD is around 1.1090-1.1100). Unless or until we get a stronger technical signal, traders may want to keep a neutral outlook toward the US dollar generally, despite last week’s breakdown.


Related tags: Dollar USD Forex

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      May 24, 2023 06:46 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 18, 2023 01:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.