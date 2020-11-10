WTI Crude Early signs of an end of consolidation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 10, 2020 9:48 PM
1 views
Energy
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, WTI Crude Futures (Dec) advanced 2.7% to a 3-week high at $41.36, after surging 8.5% in the prior session, as market sentiment was buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough. Meanwhile, investors would focus on the EIA crude inventories data due on Thursday (-0.87 million barrels expected).

On a daily chart, WTI Crude Futures (Dec) shows early signs of an upside breakout from a bearish channel drawn from August. In fact, it has returned to levels above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, while the relative strength index showed bullish divergence. The level at $39.00 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $43.80 and $46.50 respectively.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Commodities Oil WTI

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downward trend
Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
August 14, 2023 07:30 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 14, 2023 04:29 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
        Research
        WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 7, 2023 11:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.