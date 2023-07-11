WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 11th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 10, 2023 6:31 PM
46 views
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Classic risk-off patterns re-emerged across currencies with JPY and CHF being the strongest majors, whilst AUD and CAD were the weakest – sparking some to question whether were are seeing some intervention in the yen
  • Yet the sentiment wasn’t reflected on Wall Street with the major indices holding up (the Nasdaq 100 created a marginal new low but closed above 15k with a small bullish hammer, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted bullish engulfing days)
  • USD continued to weaken after the general message from Fed members on Monday said that, whilst rates needed to be hiked further, the end of the tightening cycle is near
  • EUR/USD reached our 1.10 target after retracing and forming a base around the initial ‘volume cluster’ support level near 1.0945, USD/CHF fell to a 9-week low and within range of its YTD low, USD/JPY fell to a 12-day low and closed beneath 142
  • AUD/USD remains within the 66-67c range, although a break above 0.6705 also clears the 50-day EMA and 2090-day MA
  • BOE Bailey intends to “see the job through” with inflation, which basically means to continue hiking interest rates until inflation comes back towards target
  • GBP/USD reached our 1.0800/50 target, although its close on the June high and hanging man day leaves room for a potential shakeout before its next leg higher towards 1.3000
  • View the weekly COT report for a look of large speculative positioning across forex, indices and commodities

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:50 – Japan’s unemployment, industrial production
  • 10:30 – Australian consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:30 – Australia business sentiment (NAB)

 

20230711moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 closed lower for a fourth day
  • 61.5% of ASX 200 stocks declined (compared to 92% on Friday)
  • It held above key support of 7,000
  • Daily trading volume was its lowest since 3rd January
  • Bearish volatility is also receding on the daily chart
  • A corrective bounce could be approaching (if global sentiment allows)
20230711asxglanceFX

20230711asx200

  

WTI crude oil 1-hour chart:


WTI crude oil has risen to 5-week high yet met resistance at the $74 handle 50-day EMA – and the $75 handle and ‘production cut’ high is also nearby by for potential resistance. RSI (2) was oversold on Friday, which can precede a near-term top. Daily trading volumes were also lighter over the past three days whilst prices rose, so we’re looking for a potential top. To increase the potential reward / risk ratio, we’d prefer to fade into spikes below $75 with a break above 75.67 (Q3 open) invalidating the near-term short bias. Perhaps we’ll see a move towards $70, but as we’re counter to recent strength it carries additional risk, so bears may want to consider smaller positions and / or tighter risk management.

20230711wtiFX

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open Australia 200 WTI

Latest market news

Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Today 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Today 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Today 02:55 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
Today 12:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 16, 2023 10:40 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 10th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 9, 2023 10:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.