WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:04 PM
8 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Weekly adjustments among forex majors were in the mild side, but then that is to be expected given the time of year.

Large speculators continued to favour the Dow Jones over the Nasdaq 100, and increase their net-short exposure to the Dow Jones and increase net-short exposure to the Nasdaq. Whilst the 3-month percent rank has reached 100% on the 3-month on the Dow Jones, it is far from a sentiment extreme as traders are only net-long by 1.6k contracts.

WTI crude oil has continued to rally, only we’re now seeing gross longs increase whilst gross shorts are covered, which underscores the strength of the move up to the April highs.

GBP traders reduced gross longs and shorts for a second week ahead of the BOE’s meeting, and their relatively dovish 25bp hike might see some of those bears return to the table (especially if we see weaker data among GDP, industrial/manufacturing/construction data on Friday).

It’s also the first week in several that net-short exposure to the US 2-year yield has not printed a new record high. Whilst the reduction of shorts and increase of longs was modest, it is the first week in nine that we’ve seen that pattern – so may we are at (or very near to) an inflection point for market positioning.  And if net-short exposure to bonds continues to fall, it indicates limited upside for yields (and therefore the US dollar).

 

20230807pctrankFX

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report  

Commitment of traders (forex) – as of Tuesday 1st August 2023:

  • Only minor adjustments were made last week across forex major pairs, with all net exposure changes all falling below +/-10k contracts
  • Net-short exposure to the US dollar index (DXY) fell to its least bullish level since July 2021 (back when it was actually net short)
  • Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure to NZD futures
  • Net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures fell for a second consecutive week after reaching a sentiment extreme
  • Net-long exposure to CAD/USD futures rose to an 11-month high

20230807cotFOREXfx

 

Euro dollar futures (EUR/USD) – Commitment of traders (COT):

We highlighted the potential for a sentiment extreme on EUR/USD a couple of months ago, as net-long exposure had reached levels usually associated with turning points. Whilst it coincided with a top on EUR/USD and shallow pullback, it’s worth noting that there is no immediate appetite to get short among large speculators. In fact, gross-short exposure to EUR/USD futures fell to its lowest level since December 2020 last week and, whilst gross longs fell for a second week, net-long exposure still remains elevated.

20230807cotEURUSDfx

 

 

Commitment of traders (indices, bonds) – as of Tuesday 1st August 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to Nasdaq futures rose to a 17-week high
  • Large speculators were net-long DJI futures for a second week, and at their most bullish level since January 2022
  • Net-short exposure to S&P 500 futures fell to a 20-week low
  • Net-short exposure to the 30-day Fed Fund futures fell to a 4-week low, to suggest bets of another hie are being scaled back
20230807cotINDICESfx

 

 

Commitment of traders (commodities) – as of Tuesday 1st August 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures reached a fresh record high
  • Managed funds trimmed net-long exposure to gold and silver futures for a second week (higher gross shorts, fewer gross longs)
  • Large speculators were their most bullish on WTI futures in 15 weeks, managed funds were their most bullish in a year
20230807cotCOMMfx

 

 

WTI Crude oil future (CL) - Commitment of traders (COT):

WTI crude oil has risen nearly 25% since its triple bottom formed in June. We had warned of its potential to rally, given net-long exposure had fallen to an 11-year low among large speculators. Since then, large speculators and managed funds began to cover their shorts and more recently we have seen a pickup of gross longs, which is the ideal scenario for a healthy bullish trend. And that is no surprise given headlines of extended production cuts and hopes that the latest round of China’s stimulus will revive the weaker economy.

The daily chart shows a strong rally from the June lows, although the rally has paused just beneath the YTD (year to date) high of 85.53. Given the level’s significance, a consolidation or retracement seems plausible.

20230807wtiFX

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD Oil

Latest market news

Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
Yesterday 09:25 PM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:16 PM
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
    Research
    GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
      Research
      GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 03:28 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 01:20 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.