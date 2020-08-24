WTI Crude Oil Futures Holds Above 40 a Barrel Before the Landing of Storms

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 24, 2020 10:45 PM
0 views
Energy
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The upward movement of WTI Crude Oil futures price is being slower in 3Q. The price was up around 7% from the end of June, much less than the gain of 23% in 2Q. 

Facing with storms approaching the Gulf of Mexico this week, U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) added 0.7% to $42.62 a barrel yesterday. 82% of oil output in the U.S. Gulf and more than a million barrels of refining capacity was shut down before the landing of the tropical storm Laura, which is forecast to become a hurricane, on Thursday.

Later today, American Petroleum Institute will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for August 21. On Wednesday, The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week 

On a daily chart, WTI Crude Oil futures are trading within the converging zone. 


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Currently, the prices are still trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index stays above the neutrality level at 50, suggesting the lack of downward momentum.  A breakout of upper trend line would enhance the bullish outlook and rebuild the upward momentum.

Bullish readers could place the nearest support level at $39.00, while the resistance levels would be located at $46.9 and $48.90
Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil

Latest market news

NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
Today 01:51 AM
Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
Today 12:04 AM
Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
Yesterday 11:10 PM
USD/JPY falls on apparent BOJ intervention, ASX hits 6-month low: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:35 PM
USD/JPY Q4 Outlook: Risks tilted higher as fundamentals battle BOJ intervention threat
Yesterday 09:30 PM
The US Dollar Milkshake Theory: A Sweet Deal for USD Bulls?
Yesterday 06:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:10 PM
    Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:21 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:05 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 28, 2023 06:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.