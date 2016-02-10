WTI s bounce short lived as it hovers near 12 year lows

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
February 10, 2016 11:40 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

West Texas Intermediate oil dropped to a fresh 12-year low at just below $27.50 this afternoon, thereby revisiting the low it had hit in January. Here, it bounced as traders took profit ahead of the official oil inventories data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). According to the EIA, oil stocks actually fell by 750 thousand barrels in the week ending February 5. This was clearly a surprise to the market as the American Petroleum Institute (API) had reported a build of 2.4 million on Tuesday, while analysts were expecting a slightly larger build of 3.1 million barrels. So, oil prices jumped for a time to above $29.00 a barrel. However, WTI fell back sharply from there as oil traders analysed the detail of the report and realised that stocks of oil products rose across the board, while oil inventories at Cushing rose for the thirteenth consecutive week.  Consequently, WTI fell back to trade at $27.55 at the time of this writing.

Yesterday saw both oil contracts plunge with prices suffering one of their biggest daily falls in recent years. Once again it was the same story that caused prices to fall: continued worries about excessive supply of oil and as the odds of an output cut from Russia and the OPEC decreased. News that Iraq produced record amounts of oil in January, coupled with rising supplies from Iran, means that OPEC oil production is rising unabated. Indeed, according to the OPEC itself, oil output from the cartel rose by 130 thousand barrels per day to 32.33 million bpd in January. The OPEC also trimmed its oil demand growth forecast slightly. Nevertheless, hopes for a deal still linger after Iran's oil minister said his country was ready to negotiate with Saudi Arabia and the OPEC in an effort to shore up prices. But so far it has only been talks and no action. Thus, unless US shale oil supply responds in a meaningful way now, the near term outlook continues to remain bleak for the black stuff.

That being said, I still think that we are very close to a bottom since most of the bad news is in the price now, with crude prices also being at or near production costs for many oil producers. As we went to press, WTI was again testing the January low of $27.50/60 area. While it could easily drop further, there is a small possibility that it could bounce from here given for example that the RSI is in a state of bullish divergence with price. If WTI does bounce back it will need to break $29.35 resistance level in order to attract potential buyers. A decisive break below $27.50 however could pave the way for a move towards the next psychological level of $25.00. Brent meanwhile was also testing a key level, namely the psychologically important handle and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent rally around $30. As the fundamentals are still weak and the path of least resistance to the downside for oil, bullish traders should remain nimble, for now.

Figure 1:

 

Figure 2:

Related tags: Brent Fawad Razaqzada Oil Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the most traded commodities?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
      Oil unlikely to hold rebound as recession fears intensify
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 23, 2022 12:14 PM
        Currency prices
        Lira slumps further as crude oil nears $122
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 8, 2022 11:47 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.