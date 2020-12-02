02 12 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 2, 2020 3:23 AM
3 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 50 climbed 0.9%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.7%, France's CAC 40 rose 1.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.9%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
64% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
71% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 70% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
85% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 84% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.61pt to 21.3, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure, Basic Resource
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
technology, utilities, energy

Europe worst 3 sectors
real estate, insurance, personal & household goods


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.57% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 2bps to -19bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 08:00: Oct Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -2.2%
GE 08:00: Oct Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 6.5%
EC 09:00: ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting
UK 10:30: BoE FPC Meeting
EC 11:00: Oct Unemployment Rate, exp.: 8.3%
EC 11:00: Oct PPI MoM, exp.: 0.3%
EC 11:00: Oct PPI YoY, exp.: -2.4%
GE 11:40: 5-Year Bobl auction, exp.: -0.85%
EC 15:00: ECB Lane speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.2072 while GBP/USD eased to 1.3415. USD/JPY edged up to 104.42. AUD/USD slipped to 0.7373. Earlier today, official data showed that Australia's 3Q GDP fell 3.8% on year (-4.4% expected).

Spot gold retreated to $1,809 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Wizz Air, a low-cost airline, reported that passenger number declined 84.7% on year to 456,487 in November and the load factor dropped 24.5 percentage points to 68.2%.

Royal Dutch Shell, a giant oil producer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.


#GERMANY#
Volkswagen's, an automobile group, supervisory board will continue to meet in the coming days to discuss about CEO Herbert Diess's term and selections for top management posts, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Allianz, a financial services group, has agreed to acquire Australian bank Westpac's general insurance business for 725 million Australian dollars, according to a statement from Westpac.

Hannover Re, a reinsurance group, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#FRANCE#
Total, a French oil giant, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.


#SPAIN#
Repsol, a fossil fuel company, was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.


#BENELUX#
AB InBev, a multinational drink and brewing company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup.
From a technical point of view, the stock has broken the key horizontal resistance around 51.5E, which contained the share price since June 2020. Above the basis of the bullish breakaway gap at 47.5E, targets are set at 61.45E and 76.1E in extension. Alternatively, a break below 47.5E would call for a new correction move towards 44E.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

#SWITZERLAND#
Roche, a multinational healthcare company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RET-mutant and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancers.


EX-DIVIDEND
Hexagon: E0.62, Linde Plc (LIN): $0.963

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
Today 01:48 AM
AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Bond yields fall back, Nasdaq rallies
Yesterday 05:20 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Stocks buoyed by soft data
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:11 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 06:45 AM
    White mountain on blue background
    Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 26, 2023 02:27 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        gold_03
        Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 05:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.