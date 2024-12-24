2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview

See a preview of our full 2025 EUR/USD Outlook report!

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Tuesday 8:00 PM
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 EUR/USD Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

Key points for the Euro 2025 outlook

  • Euro set to close 2024 down more than 6.2%- three-month reversal plunges to fresh yearly low
  • FOMC outlook trims expectations for aggressive rate cuts in 2025- USD bulls in control into yearly cross
  • ECB concerns shift from inflation to growth in 2025- geo-political instability, trade war concerns

Euro is poised to close 2024 just off the yearly lows with EUR/USD plunging nearly 7.9% off the highs in just eight short weeks. The decline puts parity within striking distance into the 2025 open and with the FOMC signaling a slower pace of rate cuts next year, the US Dollar may be poised for continued strength.

Federal Reserve in the Spotlight

In December, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time in 2024 (100bps total) but signaled the potential for a slower pace of cuts heading into 2025. While one could strongly argue the strength of the US economy puts into question whether any additional cuts are even necessary, the central bank continued to suggest the potential for two-more cuts with the committee projecting the Federal funds rate at 3.9% for next year.

The shift into the close of the year suggests the FOMC expects inflation to remain sticky into 2025 and may limit the central bank’s scope to further normalize rates. Indeed, the updated Summary of Economic Projections showed a dramatic increase in both headlines and core inflation next year with unemployment and growth improving slightly. From an economist point of view, the projections highlight a difficult environment to justify additional easing and IF inflation does persist, the markets may need to further adjust interest rate expectations, to the benefit of the US Dollar.

FOMC Summary of Economic Projections

eurusd1

Source: FOMC

Note that the central bank’s interest rate dot plot shows a marked increase in for the appropriate level of rates into 2025 from the last update in September. The move fueled a shift in the expectations for the first quarter with the Fed Fund Futures now pricing in a 50% probability for a March rate cut.

FOMC Interest Rate Dot Plot

eurusd2

Source: FOMC

ECB 2025 Outlook Characterized by ‘Uncertainty’

The ECB cut interest rates for a fourth time in December with the President Christine Lagarde noting an abundance of uncertainty heading into 2025. With inflation largely expected to return to the central bank’s 2% target early next year, the focus now shifts to downside risks to growth as ongoing political instability in the Eurozone and the rising threat of a new U.S trade war cloud the 2025 outlook. With more easing expected as early as January, the interest rate differential may continue to bolster the greenback into next year with the broader outlook for monetary policy still favoring the EUR/USD bears for now.

eurusd3

Source: ECB

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 EUR/USD Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.


Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Today 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
December 24, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest EUR/USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Forex trading
    2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 24, 2024 08:00 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
        By:
        David Song
        December 20, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.