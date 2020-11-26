26 11 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 26, 2020 3:18 AM
2 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks closed mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.08%, Germany's DAX was little changed, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.64%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.23%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
75% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 73% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).
84% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 84% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.59pt to 20.78, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure
3mths relative low: Chemicals, Healthcare

Europe Best 3 sectors
energy, banks, basic resources

Europe worst 3 sectors
personal & household goods, health care, real estate


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.56% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -18bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 08:00: Dec GfK Consumer Confidence, exp.: -3.1
FR 08:45: Nov Consumer Confidence, exp.: 94
EC 10:00: Oct M3 Money Supply YoY, exp.: 10.4%
EC 10:00: Oct Loans to Households YoY, exp.: 3.1%
EC 10:00: Oct Loans to Companies YoY, exp.: 7.1%
UK 10:00: Oct Car Production YoY, exp.: -5%
EC 13:00: ECB Lane speech
EC 13:30: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
EC 14:00: ECB Schnabel speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed further to 1.1925 and GBP/USD advanced to 1.3390. USD/JPY fell to 104.30. NZD/USD held above the 0.7000 level. This morning, official data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade deficit of 501 million New Zealand dollars in October (500 million New Zealand dollars deficit expected), where exports totaled 4.78 billion New Zealand dollars (as expected).

Spot gold bounced to $1,811 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Severn Trent, a water company, posted 1H underlying EPS declined 25.4% on year to 51.30p and revenue fell 2.5% to 888 million pounds. The company declared an interim dividend of 40.63p per share, up from 40.03p per share in the prior-year period.

CRH, an Irish building materials company, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.
From a technical point of view, the stock has validated the descending broadening wedge pattern in place since July 2020 with the breakout above the key resistance at 3117 which should trigger a new up leg towards 3430p and 3600p in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


#FRANCE#
Remy Cointreau, a spirits manufacturer, reported that 1H net income declined 28.1% on year to 65 million euros and current operating profit dropped 23.2% to 106 million euros on revenue of 431 million euros, down 17.8% (-16.4% organic growth). Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "The Group continues to expect a real recovery in the second half, driven by the United States and Mainland China. For financial year 2020/21, Remy Cointreau is thus forecasting positive organic growth in its Current Operating Profit."

Publicis, an advertising and public relations company, announced that Michel-Alain Proch will join the company as CFO in mid-January.


#BENELUX#
Solvay, a Belgian chemical group, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.


#NORWAY#
Yara International, a Norwegian chemical company, was downgraded to "underperform" from "buy" at BofA Securities.


EX-DIVIDEND
Imperial Brands:48p, National Grid:17p
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Today 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Today 07:21 PM
Nasdaq tumbles on higher bond yields
Today 07:05 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock market correction may have long way to go
Today 03:42 PM
Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
Today 03:21 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD Bulls Defend Support in the Mid-1.06s
Today 02:44 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 03:21 PM
    gold_03
    Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:01 AM
      WTI crude oil finally set to mean revert? Asian Open - 20/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 19, 2023 10:51 PM
        Oil extraction
        Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 19, 2023 12:02 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.