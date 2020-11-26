Yesterday, European stocks closed mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.08%, Germany's DAX was little changed, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.64%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.23%.EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.75% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 73% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).84% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 84% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.59pt to 20.78, a new 52w high.SECTORS vs STOXX 6003mths relative high: Travel & Leisure3mths relative low: Chemicals, HealthcareEurope Best 3 sectorsenergy, banks, basic resourcesEurope worst 3 sectorspersonal & household goods, health care, real estateThe 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.56% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -18bps (below its 20D MA).GE 08:00: Dec GfK Consumer Confidence, exp.: -3.1FR 08:45: Nov Consumer Confidence, exp.: 94EC 10:00: Oct M3 Money Supply YoY, exp.: 10.4%EC 10:00: Oct Loans to Households YoY, exp.: 3.1%EC 10:00: Oct Loans to Companies YoY, exp.: 7.1%UK 10:00: Oct Car Production YoY, exp.: -5%EC 13:00: ECB Lane speechEC 13:30: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting AccountsEC 14:00: ECB Schnabel speechIn Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed further to 1.1925 and GBP/USD advanced to 1.3390. USD/JPY fell to 104.30. NZD/USD held above the 0.7000 level. This morning, official data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade deficit of 501 million New Zealand dollars in October (500 million New Zealand dollars deficit expected), where exports totaled 4.78 billion New Zealand dollars (as expected).Spot gold bounced to $1,811 an ounce.Severn Trent, a water company, posted 1H underlying EPS declined 25.4% on year to 51.30p and revenue fell 2.5% to 888 million pounds. The company declared an interim dividend of 40.63p per share, up from 40.03p per share in the prior-year period.CRH, an Irish building materials company, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.From a technical point of view, the stock has validated the descending broadening wedge pattern in place since July 2020 with the breakout above the key resistance at 3117 which should trigger a new up leg towards 3430p and 3600p in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Remy Cointreau, a spirits manufacturer, reported that 1H net income declined 28.1% on year to 65 million euros and current operating profit dropped 23.2% to 106 million euros on revenue of 431 million euros, down 17.8% (-16.4% organic growth). Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "The Group continues to expect a real recovery in the second half, driven by the United States and Mainland China. For financial year 2020/21, Remy Cointreau is thus forecasting positive organic growth in its Current Operating Profit."Publicis, an advertising and public relations company, announced that Michel-Alain Proch will join the company as CFO in mid-January.Solvay, a Belgian chemical group, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.Yara International, a Norwegian chemical company, was downgraded to "underperform" from "buy" at BofA Securities.Imperial Brands:48p, National Grid:17p