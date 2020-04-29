290420 US Pre OPen

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 29, 2020 9:03 AM
1 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they closed lower yesterday. 

Later today, the U.S. government will report first-quarter GDP growth (an annualized rate of -4.0% on quarter expected). The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%. March pending home sales are also due to be released today (-13.6% expected).

European indices are flat. Rating agency Fitch downgraded Italy's rating to "BBB-" from "BBB+" with a stable outlook, saying "the downgrade reflects the significant impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic on Italy's economy and the sovereign's fiscal position." The European Commission has posted the eurozone's April Economic Confidence Index at 67.0 (vs 74.7 expected). The European Central Bank has reported the eurozone's M3 money supply in March at +7.5% (vs +5.5% on year expected). The German Federal Statistical Office will release April CPI (+0.7% on year expected) later today.

Asian indices closed in the green. Earlier today, official data showed that Australia's 1Q CPI rose 2.2% on year (+1.9% expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures are rebounding. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stockpile built 9.98 million barrels for week ended April 24. Later today, The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release crude oil inventories data for last week.


Gold fell 1.76 dollar (-0.1%) to 1706.03 dollars but remains at high levels on economic fears.

On the currencies side, the US dollar is still consolidating ahead of central bank meetings. EUR/USD rose 28pips to 1.0848 while USD/JPY declined 40pips to 106.47.

US Equity Snapshot



Alphabet (GOOGL), Google's holding company, jumped after hours after posting first quarter sales up 13% to 41.16 billion dollars, exceeding estimates. Adjusted EPS was down to 9.87 dollars from 10.81 dollars a year earlier, shy of forecasts.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, posted first quarter LPS of 1.70 dollar vs adjusted EPS of 3.16 dollars a year earlier. Sales were down 26% to 16.91 billion dollars. Both figures missed forecasts. Free cash flow was negative 4.73 billion dollars from positive 2.29 billion dollars, but beat estimates. The company said it "is taking several actions that include reducing commercial airplane production rates" to "align the business for the new market reality".  Boeing also targets a 10% cut in staff.

General Electric (GE), the conglomerate, unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.05 dollar, below estimates, from 0.14 dollar a year earlier. Total revenue was down 8% to 20.52 billion dollars. Sales at Aviation division slipped 13% to 6.89 billion dollars. The company expects that financial results will decline sequentially in second quarter.

Ford (F), the carmaker, announced first quarter adjusted LPS of 0.23 dollar, worse than expected, vs an EPS of 0.44 dollar a year ago, on sales down 15% to 34.3 billion dollars, below forecasts. The company expects second quarter adjusted EBIT loss of more than 5.0 billion dollars, widening from 0.6 billion dollars in the first quarter, "as year-over-year industry volumes decline significantly in every region".

Starbucks (SBUX), the global specialty coffee chain, reported second quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.32 dollar, below estimates, from 0.60 dollar a year ago, on sales down to 6.0 billion dollars, better than anticipated, down from 6.3 billion dollars a year earlier.

Hasbro (HAS), the global toy and game company, announced it withdraws its full year guidance.

TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

AUD/USD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 03:51 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks flat as Tesla jumps & despite recession alarm bells
Today 01:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Tesla stock jumps on record deliveries
Today 12:47 PM
Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
Today 12:08 PM
Most traded stocks this week: Tesla, NVIDIA and Nike
Today 09:41 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Tesla stock jumps on record deliveries
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:47 PM
    Research
    Most traded stocks this week: Tesla, NVIDIA and Nike
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:41 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Tesco share price rises as it picks new chairman
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:16 AM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Earnings This Week: Sainsbury’s, AO World and Levi Strauss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 30, 2023 10:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.