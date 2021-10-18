After a booming month, AUD/NZD fails hard at key resistance

Over the last 3 days the pair held resistance and moved lower, helped on Monday by a surge in Q3 inflation from New Zealand

October 18, 2021 9:27 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

AUD/NZD had been moving lower on the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere as coronavirus outbreaks put Aussie traders on notice that poor economic data was ahead. As lockdowns and restrictions were put in place in Australia, AUD/NZD moved lower in an orderly downward sloping channel from a high on June 21st of 1.0813 to a low on September 16th at 1.0280.

Australian Dollar explained

Traders were all but certain the RBNZ would raise rates in October, as they held off at the August meeting due to snap lockdowns in New Zealand because of the coronavirus.  By the time September 16th rolled around, the market had the rate hike priced in, and then some.  Therefore, between September 16th and October 12th, AUD/NZD moved higher. Over the course of that one month, the pair retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci level from the highs of June 21st to the lows of September 16th, at 1.0609.  However, over the last 3 days the pair held the resistance and moved lower, helped on Monday by a surge in Q3 inflation from New Zealand.  The result was 2.2% vs an estimate of 1.4% and 1.3% in Q2.

audnzd daily

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/NZD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

As the RBA minutes approach later today, AUD/NZD halted near 1.0458, just above the 50% retracement level from the September 16th lows and the October 12th highs at 1.0445 and horizontal support at 1.0434.  The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates unchanged at their previous meeting but tapered from A$5 billion per week to A$4 billion per week, as promised.  However, they said they would leave the pace of buying unchanged until at least mid-February 2022.  If the RBA minutes shows that the central bank was more dovish than anticipated, while Q3 CPI from New Zealand was stronger than expected, the selloff could pick-up pace again quickly.  Support is at the previously mentioned 1.0445 and 1.0434.  Below there is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same time period near 1.0407 and then horizontal support at 1.0358.  Horizontal resistance above isn’t until 1.0541, and then again at 1.0568.

audnzd 240

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

As the last 3 days of trading in AUD/NZD have resulted in a pullback of over 150 pips, the pair may be ready for a short-term bounce.  Notice that the RSI is teetering on the edge of oversold levels.  However, the bounce doesn’t have to be large for the RSI to move back into neutral territory. With another 25bps hike expected at the November RBNZ meeting, the pair could be back to 1.0280 rather quickly!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex AUD NZD RBNZ RBA CPI

Latest market news

2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Today 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 09:00 AM
2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Yesterday 04:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
    By:
    David Song
    December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 19, 2024 05:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.