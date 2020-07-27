On Monday, U.S. stocks rebounded. Therose 114 points (+0.43%) to 26584, theadded 23 points (+0.74%) to 3239, and thejumped 191 points (+1.82%) to 10674.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were cheered up by a new $1 trillion stimulus bill proposed by Republican Senators.Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.26%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.79%) and Materials (+1.41%) sectors performed the best. Tech giants like(AAPL +2.37%),(AMZN +1.54%) and(GOOG +1.21%) closed higher.On the technical side, about 55.4% (56.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 76.2% (83.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. Commerce Department reported that(preliminary readings) increased 7.3% on month in June (+6.9% expected).Due later today is the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index (a fall to 94.7 in July expected).European stocks were broadly lower. Thedeclined 0.31%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.34% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.31%. Germany's DAX ended flat.The benchmarkclimbed further to 0.609% from 0.589% Friday.price showed no signs of fatigue as it surged $36.00 (+1.9%) to $1,942 an ounce, a record close.price soared 8.1% to $24.58 an ounce, the highest level since August 2013.U.S.(August) advanced a further 0.8% to $41.60 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar kept showing weakness as traders expected the Federal Reserve, which is to hold its regular meeting this week, to maintain its easing policies. Thesank a further 0.7% to 93.65, the lowest close since June 2018.continued to show upward momentum jumping 0.8% to 1.1751, the highest level since September 2018. Germany's IFO Business Climate Index rose to 90.5 in July (89.3 expected) and Expectations Index was up to 97.0 (93.4 expected).increased 0.7% to 1.2881, extending its winning streak to a seventh session.accelerated to the downside after losing the key 106.00, sinking 0.7% to 105.37, the lowest level since March 12.