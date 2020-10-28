On Wednesday, U.S. stocks encountered another sell-off within the week. Thetumbled 943 points (-3.43%) to 26520, theslumped 119 points (-3.53%) to 3271, and theplunged 456 points (-3.93%) to 11142.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were deeply worried that theworldwide, particularly in Europe and the U.S., would lead toTransportation (-4.86%), Software & Services (-4.47%) and Media (-4.45%) sectors performed the worst. CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW -11.45%), Carnival Corp (CCL -10.61%), Unum Group (UNM -9.21%) and United Parcel Service (UPS -8.82%) were top losers.General Electric (GE +4.51%) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP +6.2%) gained after reporting better-than-expected results.Approximately 65% (70% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 30% (42% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.TheLater today,European stocks ended deep in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped 2.95%,, France's CAC 40 tumbled 3.37%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 2.55%.U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, as the benchmarkdropped $31.23 (-1.64%) to $1,876 an ounce.U.S.fell $2.23 (-5.64%) to $37.34 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened further against other major currencies as investors sought safe-haven assets amid a sell-off in the stock market. Theto 93.43, back above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.dropped 0.42% to 1.1746 extending its decline to a fourth session. Governments of Germany and France are imposing new lockdowns to curb rising virus cases.lost the key 1.3000 level as it slipped 0.46% to 1.2983.edged down 0.09% to 104.32, while AUD/USD plunged 1.19% to 0.7044,surged 1.05% to 1.3323. As expected,kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, saying that such a low rate would stay until 2023.Meanwhile, theof 8.3287 against the dollar.