Asian Open Appetite for Risk Picks Up Ahead of NFP

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 2, 2021 7:12 PM
12 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Overnight market action

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 18 points (0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,503.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 170 points (0.6%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,713.51
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -111 points (-0.43%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,979.43

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 14.06 points (0.2%) to close at 7,163.90
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index rose 4.83 points (0.11%) to close at 4,232.10
  • Germany's DAX index rose 16.3 points (0.1%) to close at 15,840.59
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 4.39 points (0.07%) to close at 6,763.08

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 131.29 points (0.37%) to close at 35,443.82
  • The S&P 500 index rose 12.86 points (0.29%) to close at 4,536.95
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -7.317 points (-0.05%) to close at 15,604.25

 

Indices edge higher ahead of NFP:

Wall Street set marginal new highs ahead of NFP overnight after US jobless claims fell to a post-pandemic low. Higher oil prices helped energy stocks lead the S&P 500 higher with 7 of its 11 sectors posting gains. Top performers included Cabot Oil & Gain (COG) and Occidental Petroleum Corm (OXY), rising 6.7% and 5.9% respectively.

BHP Group (BHP) stumbled over 6% yesterday due to ex-dividend payments, weighing on the broader ASX 200 index which was down -0.58% by the close. However, it found support at the 50-day eMA and trend support (projected form the November low) so, unless we see a fresh catalyst today, it’s possible for a bounce from current levels.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

ASX 3 month relative performance of ASX200 and other popular indices. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7485.7 (-0.55%), 02 September 2021

  • Financials (0.03%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-1.02%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 94 (47.00%) stocks advanced, 99 (49.50%) stocks declined
  • 69.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 64.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 61.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.34%   -  Altium Ltd  (ALU.AX) 
  • + 4.22%   -  Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd  (CUV.AX) 
  • + 3.79%   -  Polynovo Ltd  (PNV.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -6.86%   -  BHP Group Ltd  (BHP.AX) 
  • -6.14%   -  United Malt Group Ltd  (UMG.AX) 
  • -3.88%   -  Chalice Mining Ltd  (CHN.AX) 

 

Forex: AUD and NZD lead the pack

%Daily candles NY close


Commodity FX were the strongest majors overnight with NZD, AUD and CAD taking the top three spots.

NZD/JPY was the strongest pair during a risk-on session. GBP/JPY fell to a 3-month low and closed beneath trend support for a second session, in line with out bias. NZD/USD also hit our initial 0.7100 target and closed above this key level for the first time since June.

AUD/USD rose to a 1-month high and probed the 0.7400 handle as bears continued to short cover after Australia’s less-dire-than-expected GDP report for Q2.

The US dollar continued to slide with the dollar index (DXY) hitting a 1-month low and closing beneath 92.40. EUR/USD rose for a fifth consecutive day to hit a 1-month high and close in on the 1.19 handle. USD/CAD finally broke to a 2-week low with the help of higher energy prices.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities higher:

Oil prices looked past the rise of Delta cases globally and rallied over 1% after US rude inventories fell more than expected, to show rising demand. WTI printed a bullish engulfing candle at probed 70 resistance. Whilst it closed below this key level we now suspect the minor corrective low was seen at 67.12.

Gold prices continued to consolidate ahead of today’s Nonfarm payroll report. It has been confined to a choppy range of the past 5-session, although it has remained above the upper part of the 1800 – 1805 support zone, which includes the 200-day eMA and weekly pivot point.

Analysis of Gold Spot vs USD - by FOREX.com

A strong NFP print could boost the dollar and weigh on gold prices, so a clear break below 1800 removes it from the bullish watchlist. Yet, if NFP disappoints like ADP did, then gold could finally make a push for the 1834 highs.

Platinum fell to a 5-day low, further cementing our view that the market saw a corrective high just beneath 2500. Our bias remains bearish beneath this pivotal level.

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar of key global financial dates.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas Gold WTI

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock drops despite record deliveries
Today 08:47 AM
EUR/CAD, FTSE forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:23 AM
European Open: Swiss inflation, flash PMI and ISM manufacturing reports in focus
Today 04:37 AM
A surprise OPEC+ output cut is a thorn in the side for disinflation
Today 12:39 AM
The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
April 1, 2023 11:23 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
March 31, 2023 07:52 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Electric vehicle charging
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock drops despite record deliveries
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 08:47 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 31, 2023 12:12 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 31, 2023 11:08 AM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 30, 2023 02:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.