Asian Open Will The Power of One Deter RBNZ an Hike

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2021 6:44 PM
4 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market chart of overnight market actions Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -34 points (-0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,477.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 60 points (0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,484.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -67 points (-0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,678.87

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 27.13 points (0.38%) to close at 7,181.11
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index fell -6.04 points (-0.14%) to close at 4,196.40
  • Germany's DAX index fell -3.78 points (-0.02%) to close at 15,921.95
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -18.93 points (-0.28%) to close at 6,819.84

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -282.12 points (-0.79%) to close at 35,343.28
  • The S&P 500 index fell -31.63 points (-0.71%) to close at 4,448.08
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -137.945 points (-0.91%) to close at 15,002.83

 

 

Indices in the red

The risk-off tone set in Asia continued overnight as traders absorbed the fallout and evacuation of Afghanistan, weak China data and the rise in COVID-19 cases. Retail sales also disappointed to further show lack of confidence from consumers (which, if Friday’s weak consumer sentiment was anything to go might have been dollar bearish) although firmer industrial production softened the blow anyway.

But the pattern was simple; sell equites, metals, risker currencies and buy bonds, USD, CHF and JPY. The S&P 500 fell -0.71% to an 8-day low, although recouped around 2/3rd of its early losses after finding support at the 20-day eMA and printing a bullish hammer on the daily chart. 7 of its 11 sectors were in the red, led by consumer discretionary and materials sectors and 70% of its stocks declined. The Nasdaq 100 shed -0.9% with FAANG stocks falling -1.9%.

The ASX 200 extended losses although found support around the 7506.30 high. Sentiment favours a weak start today with next support sitting around 7448, with potential resistance at 7538 and 7582.

 

ASX 200: Market Internals

Market chart S&P/ASX200 3 month relative performance compared with 3 other topical products Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7511 (-0.94%), 17 August 2021

  • Healthcare (0.44%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.73%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 54 (27.00%) stocks advanced, 135 (67.50%) stocks declined
  • 68% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 61% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 57.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.71%   -  Domain Holdings Australia Ltd  (DHG.AX) 
  • + 3.84%   -  Steadfast Group Ltd  (SDF.AX) 
  • + 3.76%   -  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd  (FPH.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -10.1%   -  Magellan Financial Group Ltd  (MFG.AX) 
  • -8.97%   -  Breville Group Ltd  (BRG.AX) 
  • -7.59%   -  Lynas Rare Earths Ltd  (LYC.AX) 

 

Forex: RBNZ cash rate meeting in focus

Market chart of Daily % Candles and Daily range relative to ATR 10 Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

New Zealand announced a 3-day lockdown due to a single case detected case in Auckland yesterday, and that just may be a record in terms of the lowest threshold for a government to act. And the way the New Zealand dollar tumbled in response suggests this single case may even prevent RBNZ from hiking rates today – an event which markets had already priced in. The 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) fell from around 0.523 on Monday to 0.44 by Tuesday’s close, which means the probability for a +25 bps hike has fallen from approximately 109% to 76%. So it still appears likely, just not the ‘dead cert’ it appeared to be yesterday.

The US dollar was the strongest major on safe-haven flows, with slightly hawkish (less dovish) comments from Powell overnight saying he’s not certain the Delta outbreak will hamper the economic recovery. Although JPY ad CHF pairs also remain firm overall.

 

Market chart showing performance of NZD/JPY. Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

So, this places NZD/JPY into focus for today’s RBNZ meeting. The daily chart has seen bearish momentum accelerate out of a corrective channel and fall just short of the July low. Prices have recovered slightly above the 75.27 – 75.58 support zone, and this area may tempt cheeky longs should RBNZ go ahead and raise rates as originally expected. But, if the yen remains bid due to safe-haven flows and RBNZ pull the plug on a hike today (and not hint at a hike any time soon) then we could see NZD/JPY break below 75.27

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities broadly lower:

The Thomson Reuters CRB commodity basket fell -1.8% to a 5-day low, excluding energy it was still -1.6% lower for the day.

Copper futures fell -1.2% to a 1-month low as the Afghanistan fallout and China data dented sentiment for the bronze metal.

Platinum futures remains below the 20-day eMA and rolled over from the 1021 – 1038 resistance zone mentioned in yesterday’s report. Our bias remains bearish below 1038 although last week’s high could also be used to fine tune risk management.

Gold broke its 5-day winning streak to close marginally lower by -0.12% and formed a small Doji on the daily chart. The stronger dollar acted as a headwind but we were sceptical of an extended bullish run whilst it traded below 1789 – 1800 resistance, so we remain neutral for now.

Silver printed a small bearish candle within the 23.78 – 24.00 resistance zone. Should risk-off sentiment prevail we suspect it will be the ‘next shoe to drop’ behind platinum.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

Market chart that shows important trading activity in global financial markets. Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas NZD Central Bank RBNZ

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: AAPL stock pops on iPhone sales and earnings beat
Today 09:31 AM
Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOE meeting and China data in focus
Today 04:56 AM
Fed statement disappoints equity markets, no rate pause in sight, Gold hits all-time high
Yesterday 04:39 PM
Gold, Silver outlook: Metals break higher as yields drop
Yesterday 04:09 PM
US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
Yesterday 02:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Nasdaq 100 analysis: AAPL stock pops on iPhone sales and earnings beat
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:31 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      FTSE 100 rebounds from 3 week lows as Lloyds beat expectations
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 3, 2023 06:39 AM
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 2, 2023 08:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.