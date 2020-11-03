Associated British Foods pulls dividend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 3, 2020 4:24 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Associated British Foods, a food processing and retailing company, reported that full-year adjusted EPS declined 40% on year to 81.1p and adjusted operating profit slid 31% to 1.02 billion pounds on revenue of 13.94 billion pounds, down 12% (-11% at constant currency). The company said: "We have elected not to propose a final dividend for the year whilst we monitor the impact of further COVID-19 restrictions on Primark during this important trading season. (...) Notwithstanding the currently announced periods of restriction, we expect Primark full year sales and profit to be higher next year."

From a chartist's point of view, the downside breakout of a short term rising trend line has reinstated a bearish bias. Prices remain within a downward-sloping channel and are capped by the declining 20/50DMAs. The daily RSI (14) is below 50% and capped by a declining trend line. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Short positions below the key resistance at 1874p, with 1554p and 1400p as bearish targets. Alternatively, a break above 1874p would call for a short term recovery towards 2027p and 2200p. 

Chart analysis of Associated British Foods performance. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

 

Related tags: Equities Coronavirus UK

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.