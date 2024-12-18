ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed

A decent bullish reversal candle has formed on the ASX 200 on Tuesday, which begs the question as to whether Santa’s rally is about to kick into gear. Although it is the FOMC meeting within the next 24 hours which could decide when or even if it starts at all.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 10:06 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A decent bullish reversal candle has formed on the ASX 200 on Tuesday, which begs the question as to whether Santa’s rally is about to kick into gear. Were it not for the pending FOMC meeting in just under 24 hours, I’d lean towards yes. But the Fed may need to deliver a set of considerably-less dovish projections compared with their September’s outlook to see risk rally tomorrow.

 

If they revise their 2025 cuts to one or even none, the ASX could retest and even break below the 8200 downside target I mentioned yesterday.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

But I think there is a chance that the Fed won’t be as hawkish are expecting, mainly to save face. The 25bp cut is practically a given, so if they still suggest at least two cuts are arriving next year then it could help risk bounce in line its seasonal tendency from tomorrow. Whereas a relatively hawkish meeting could see as final drive lower for the ASX before the late-December rally kicks into gear next week.

 

Ultimately, I believe we are in for a Santa’s rally. But the Fed meeting could decide whether it begins on Thursday or next week.

 

 

ASX 200 seasonality for December

20241218asx200

Average daily returns for the ASX 200 in December show a clear bullish bias from the middle of the month. In fact, the ASX delivers positive average returns alongside a positive win rate (bullish days greater than 50% of the time) for each trading day between December 16th to 30th. Traders then tend to book profits and generate a negative average return and win rate (it closes the day lower over 50% of the time on 31st December).

 

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

20241218asx200Chart

A prominent bullish engulfing candle formed on Tuesday to hint at a swing low. But as suggested above, it is likely down to whether the Fed hint at 1 or fewer cuts next year as to whether it will dip lower. Because if they signal 2 or more cuts, then risk could rally after the close.

 

Regardless, seasonality suggests risk could rally next week once the FOMC dust has settled.

 

The daily RSI reached the extremely oversold level of zero before popping higher, so perhaps the low has already been seen. A slight bearish divergence formed on the 1-hour chart beneath the weekly R1 pivot and prices are retracing lower. The bias is to seek dips within yesterday’s range in anticipation of a break of Tuesday’s high and Santa’s really ensue. 8450 seems a reasonable target for low-liquidity, end of year conditions. Of course, take note of the tendency for the ASX to selloff on the final day of the month (which lands a week on Tuesday).

 

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:50 – JP trade balance
  • 11:00 – AU leading indicator
  • 18:00 – UK CPI, PPI
  • 21:00 – EU CPI, construction output
  • 06:00 – Fed interest rate decision
  • 06:30 – FOMC press conference

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices

Latest market news

Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Today 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:16 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.