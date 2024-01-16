AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over

AUD/JPY offers decent risk-reward for traders considering longs or shorts right now, sitting on uptrend support with ample room to move in either direction depending on how the price interacts with this level in the near-term.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:53 AM
aus_01
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

AUD/JPY offers decent risk-reward for traders considering longs or shorts right now, sitting on uptrend support with ample room to move in either direction depending on how the price interacts with this level in the near-term.

audjpy jan 16

A downside break targets 96.15 or 95.90, two levels the pair has done plenty of work around recently. For potential longs, resistance is located at 97.14 and 97.50, the latter a level it struggled to overcome for much of the past month. Depending on which way the price moves, a tight stop on the alternate side of the uptrend will offer protection.

Matt Simpson covered off both AUD/USD earlier today here.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD JPY FX Technical Analysis

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Yesterday 07:31 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest AUD JPY articles

japan_03
AUD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Weaker Japanese yen adds to near-term upside risk
By:
David Scutt
November 14, 2023 01:11 AM
    Board of currencies
    The top 10 most volatile currency pairs in 2023
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 26, 2023 02:43 PM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD lower as the mood darkens with appetite for risk on the ropes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 26, 2023 02:06 AM
        Energy
        AUD/JPY, WTI crude oil: Israel-Hamas conflict, inflation reports to set the tone
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 22, 2023 11:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.