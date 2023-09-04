AUD/USD, ASX 200: growing risk of RBA turning neutral on interest rates

Monday
Australian flag
Philip Lowe’s final interest rate decision may be the easiest of his seven-year tenure as RBA governor. Markets are near certain the cash rate will remain at 4.1%, echoing the view expressed by economists. On the surface, it suggests the event may come and go without generating a ripple across financial markets.

While I’m on board the ‘rates on hold’ bandwagon, with expectations already so low, tweaks to the RBA’s commentary could generate a meaningful reaction, especially if it involves the final paragraph of the statement. For me, that risk is underpriced.

With market expectations so low, the risk of surprise is high

When the RBA board met in August, it offered a conditional tightening bias, suggesting rates may need to increase further depending on how the economy evolved. I suspect its true conviction is something akin to a wet lettuce leaf. All bark, no bite. While most economists still believe the statement, markets aren’t buying the idea one iota. Collectively, they see the next move being a cut in late 2024.

It's not the first time markets and economists have diverged on the outlook. Just look at the start of the current rate hiking cycle where markets moved well in advance of the economics community.Now, as then, I think the markets are on the money. Which brings me to what may be found in the final paragraph of the September policy statement.

Risk of adopting a neutral bias is growing

The most likely outcome is the RBA will retain its conditional tightening bias given most developed market central banks continue to run with one too. But the risk of the RBA switching to a neutral bias – indicating the rates are likely to remain steady for the foreseeable future – is growing by the month.

Domestically, the RBA has placed great emphasis on developments regarding the labour market and inflation. Over the past month, data on both has softened, diminishing the risk of

further tightening being required. Taken at face value, the Q2 private capital expenditure survey may also provide confidence Australia’s productivity glut may improve, reducing potential inflation risks.

Internationally, China’s economic slowdown has intensified with no meaningful stimulus measures rolled out yet. In the US, there is a growing belief the Fed has delivered its last hike for the cycle. Expectations for continued hawkishness from the ECB are also dissipating quickly.

Combined, it suggests there is no need for the RBA to do anything, begging the question whether it should just adopt a neutral bias? It would provide a clean slate for Lowe to handover to over to incoming Governor Michele Bullock who takes the reins later this month. It also fits with the view offered in the RBA’s August SOMP that risks towards the inflation outlook were already “broadly balanced”.

Market playbook for the RBA turning neutral

While I still favour the RBA retaining a conditional hawkish bias on Tuesday, the risk of it being removed is not insignificant. If the RBA are to spring a surprise, this will be it.

Even though markets have already priced in a neutral-type outlook, such a move would generate volatility as economist forecasts are revised to reflect the shift in outlook. It would also bring the debate as to when the first cut will occur onto the radar.

ASX 200 upside looms

In the equity universe, a shift to neutral would normally support the ASX 200. Banks are likely to benefit from expectations for fasters credit growth and lower provisioning, offsetting potential headwinds from pressure on net interest margins. Discretionary retailers, real estate trusts and growthier tech names may also catch a bid.  For the index, a test of the resistance zone between 7380 to 7400 would be likely. A topside break would open the door to a push to 7490, the high struck in July.

ASX 200 Sep 4

Source: Trading View

AUD/USD downside appears limited

In FX, AUD/USD is likely to come under pressure, potentially seeing the pair revisit the August lows below .6370. A clean break of that level would open the door for a push towards .6275 and then the 2022 lows below .6200. Given interest rate swaps and futures are already priced for the cash rate to remain at 4.1% until well into next year, for such downside pressure to manifest would likely require weakening in other currencies against the USD, especially the CNH.

audusd sept 4

Source: Trading View

For bond futures, a neutral bias should see a modest bid across the Australian curve, most likely for shorter durations.

Should the RBA retain the same or similar language to August, there is likely to be negligible market reaction given current pricing. While nothing is impossible, the risk of the RBA turning more hawkish or even hiking the cash rate is astronomically small, hence it’s not worthwhile detailing how markets will react to such an outcome.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

