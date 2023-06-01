AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:27 PM
9 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

20230602moversFX

 

Market summary

  • Patrick Harker became the latest Fed member to call for a pause in June, despite inflation falling at a “disappointingly slow” rate
  • Softer US economic data also saw odds of a June Fed hike fall to 21.6%
    • ISM manufacturing contracted for seventh month and fell below expectations, new orders contracted at a faster paces and prices paid declined (the S&P global US PMI read was also below expectations)
    • Jobless claims and layoffs were slightly higher

     

  • Wall Street was higher thanks to the debt-ceiling bill being passed over to the senate, a soft data pointing towards a Fed pause
    • The S&P 500 printed a marginal YTD high, the Nasdaq is within a cats whisker of its 13-month high and the Dow Jones lifted itself further form its 8-week lows

     

  • Gold rose for a third day and has now erased all of last week’s losses on bets the Fed are at (or very near) their terminal rate
  • Commodity currencies (AUD, NZD and CAD) were the strongest FX majors with GBP and EUR close behind as the dollar US dollar correction comes in to play
  • Softer inflation data for the Eurozone helped push EUR/GBP to the initial target around the daily S1 pivot
  • Yet EUR/USD closed firmly higher with a bullish engulfing day as ECB President Lagarde hinted at another hike by saying inflation remained too high and further tightening is required
  • A mixed manufacturing PMI report for China (Caixin) failed to fully revive sentiment following Wednesday’s gloomier report by a government agency (NBS)

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – New Zealand terms of trade
  • 11:30 – Australian lending (home loans, investment housing finance)
  • 22:30 – US Nonfarm payroll report

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230602ataglanceFX 20230602asx200FX

 

  • A small bullish candle formed at trend support and a 61.8% Fibonacci ratio
  • A stronger lead from Wall Street and higher SPI futures suggest positive sentiment heading into the weekend
  • A bullish RSI divergence has formed on RSI (2) daily chart
  • Bias remains bullish above this week’s low and for an initial move to 7200

 

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

USD weakness has allowed AUD/USD (among others) to recoup some losses. But the fact a false break of 0.6500 was followed by such a strong bullish engulfing candle suggests there could be further gains to follow as it moves back into range. Furthermore, traders can now focus on the hot CPI print delivered earlier this week and the increased potential for an RBA hike on Tuesday. A potential bull flag is forming on the intraday timeframes, so we’re now looking for a break above yesterday’s high - which also takes it bac above the March and April lows – and see how far it can go within its prior range. Of course, a threat to the bull camp is if NFP numbers come in exceptionally strong tonight.

20230602audusdFX

 

  

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100, Gold and Oil bounce back on debt ceiling deal
Today 08:27 PM
USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
Today 04:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
Today 02:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks fall after strong jobs data
Today 01:05 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Cooler inflation fails to shift ECB hike bets
Today 12:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 31st May 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
May 30, 2023 10:24 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Market Brief - 30th May 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 29, 2023 10:56 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 25th May 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2023 11:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 23, 2023 12:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.