AUD/USD, ASX 200 analysis: AUD perks up ahead of RBA cash rate decision

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:01 AM
11 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The ISM services report fanned concerns of a recession with a mild expansion of 50.3 (below 50 denotes industry contraction)
    • Prices paid (a gauge of industry inflation) expanded but at its slowest pace in three years
    • New orders also expanded at a slower pace of 52.9 (and beneath its 1 and 3-month averages)

     

  • Apple shares closed lower after unveiling a US $3500 VR headset, printing a potential key reversal on high volume after briefly touching a record high
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged “signs of moderation” for the eurozone’s core CPI but conceded it was too soon to call peak inflation
  • Oil retracted lower to fully close the weekend gap, which originally saw WTI rise $3 on news that Saudi Arabia were to cut oil production by 10% from July
  • AUD/USD pulled back to the lower support zone before ahead of today’s RBA meeting before rallying on a weaker US dollar, where today’s decision remains ‘finely balanced’ as to whether the RBA could pause or hike
  • China’s services PMI expanded faster than expected according to the private survey by Caixin, helping to lift sentiment in the Asian session
  • GBP weakest, CHF and JPY strongest
  • Read our weekly COT report for market positioning of forex, commodities and stock market indices traders
20230606moversFX

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:30 – Japan household spending, overtime pay
  • 11:30 – Australia balance of payments, household spending, building approvals (updated)
  • 14:30 – RBA cash rate decision

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230606asxglanceFX
  • Yesterday was the most bullish day for the ASX 200 in two months
  • It rallied for a third day and closed above 7200
  • Its upside could be limited today if the RBA deliver a hawkish pause (and potentially trade lower if they hike)
  • SPI futures point to a weak open of ~0.6%

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230606audusdFX

 

AUD/USD pulled back to the lower support zone outlined in yesterday’s report, and the daily low perfectly respected the VPOC (volume point of control) from the prior rally. The retracement appears to be in three waves, momentum has turned decisively higher and prices have since provided a shallow retracement ahead of today’s RBA meeting. We may find that prices move higher leading up to the meeting in anticipation of a potential hike. Bulls may want to take note of the volume resistance zone around 0.6650, and the upper daily volatility band sits around the daily R1 pivot ~0.6675.

 

However, if prices pull back then 0.6600 may provide support heading into the meeting. It is then down to whether they hike or deliver a hawkish pause as to how AUD reacts. The probability of a dovish tine seems extremely low given the higher inflation rate and minimum wage increase delivered last week.

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230606calendarAEDT

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices RBA

Latest market news

Oil rallies, Bitcoin slumps
Yesterday 07:41 PM
British pound analysis: GBP/USD holds support in the mid-1.23s
Yesterday 05:44 PM
Gold outlook brightens as services activity dims
Yesterday 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Can Apple earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Yesterday 02:17 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD Analysis: Are the RBA on track for another hike?
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 03:54 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 1, 2023 10:27 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 31st May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 30, 2023 10:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.