AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023

US producer prices were hotter than expected on Friday, with core PPI rising 0.3% m/m versus 0.2% forecast and -0.1% previously. Core CPI also rose 2.4% y/y, above 2.3% expected.

US consumer inflation expectations fell and were below expectations according to the Michigan University consumer sentiment report. 1-year expectations pulled back to 3.4%, from 3.4% previously and beneath 3.8% expected whilst the 5-year fell to 2.9%, beneath 3% previously and expected.

A strong set of UK economic data keeps the pressure on the BOE to continue hiking, and dare I say increases the odds of another 50bp hike. GDP, industrial production, manufacturing production, index of services and trade balance all beat expectations.

New loans in China were well below expectations, rising just 345.9 billion yuan compared with 3,050 previously and 800 expected. The lac of demand is not what the government wants to see, given their desire to be driven by demand over exports. It was the slowest level since November 2009 and 60% beneath the 5-year seasonal average.

USD/JPY reached 145 for the first time in six weeks, a level the market seemingly wants to break yet traders remain wary of potential verbal (or actual) intervention by the BOJ (Bank of Japan) and MOF (Ministry of Finance)

Previous comments from officials tend to go along the lines of not wanting to see “one-sided moved”, closely watching forex movements, volatility or forex is not reflecting fundamentals. So far, officials have remained strangely quiet, but the risks of verbal intervention rise if prices do from here.

On Friday RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned that services inflation may remain high and prolong the period it will take for inflation to remain to target (higher rates for longer). However, he also said that the worst is likely over for inflation, although some further tightening may be required.

Rumours that private equity groups in China were facing a ‘huge liquidity crisis’ and suspending payments weighed on China’s equity markets, sending the China A50 below its 200-day EMA to a 13-day low, during its worst day since October

Wall Street closed lower for a second week, although bearish volatility on the S&P 500 was relatively low and the market held above the June highs

US bond yields continued to rise last week, 30-year yield closing at its highest level in 12 years and the 10-year closing at a 15-year high