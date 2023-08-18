AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:22 AM
1 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

The risk-off tone of the week continued through to European and US sessions yesterday, with Wall Street indices falling for a third consecutive day. The S&P 500 fell to a 27-day low and the Nasdaq 100 to a 36-day low. Hawkish FOMC minutes, weak data for China and a reactive PBOC further loosening policy has been a key driver of negative sentiment. Of, and of course reports of a liquidity crunch for China’s corporations also did their part with latest news of Evergrande not helping. China’s Evergrande Group filed bankruptcy protection in New York on Thursday, in a move to protect the company’s US assets

 

However, perhaps there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in hopes of stimulus. China’s Premier Li hinted that more stimulus could be coming yesterday by saying that the country will work together to reach their economic growth target in 2023 (which is ‘around’ 5%). That would suggest some hefty levels of stimulus may be around the corner, and if deemed large enough it could finally boost sentiment and help the China A50 rally from the 12,600 area

 

  • Hopes of stimulus was enough to help oil prices rally, with WTI crude rising over 1.5% and closing above $80
  • Banks and money managers projected that July would be the last Fed hike of the cycle ahead of that meeting, according to a Fed survey released on Thursday
  • This backs up Fed Fund futures pricing which estimates an 87.5% probability that the Fed will hold rates in September, despite the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting revealing some members still think more hikes may be warranted
  • USD/JPY snapped its 8-day winning streak at the November 10th High – which was the high of the day when a soft US CPI report sent USD/JPY tumbling over -4% (and was the lower bound of our resistance zone highlighted in yesterday’s report).
  • Walmart (WMT) shares rallied 12.3% after beating Q2 sales and profit estimates and increasing its full year outlook, which is another sign that the US could be headed for a soft landing after all
  • I suspect the RBA are now done with hiking rates given the cracks that are appearing in Australian employment data and household spending alongside continued weakness in China’s economic data
  • Australian unemployment rose to 3.7% (3.5% previously, 3.3% expected), employment changed -14.6k (15k expected, prior downwardly revised to 31.3k) and participation rate was 66.7% versus 66.8% prior and expected

 

20230818moversFX

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:30 – Japan’s inflation
  • 16:00 – UK retail sales
  • 18:00 – ECB Lane speaks
  • 19:00 – Eurozone CPI

 

US dollar index technical analysis (daily chart):

The US dollar index has posted an admirable rally from 100, rising just over 4% in 24 days over a relatively straight line. Rising yields, bouts of risk off and strong economic data have certainly helped along the way. But now prices have paused at the July high and the US 2-year treasury yield is struggling to break above 5%, I’m left wondering whether the dollar’s rally is set to at least pause for breath, if not retrace against its preceding rally. There’s not a huge of US data incoming, and the Fed survey released yesterday shows that banks and money managers expected the Fed’s July hike to be their last. And with USD/JPY pulling back from its highs and AUD/USD recovering back above 64c, perhaps a near-term reversal for the US dollar is not so crazy after all. Especially if we’re treated to a bout of risk-on, which could come if rumours of stimulus are to be believed.

And of course, if the US dollar really does turn lower, it should be beneficial for all of its latest victims such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and so forth.

20230818dxy

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

If the US dollar manages to pull back, it could bode well even for the flailing AUD/USD, which touched a fresh YTD low yesterday. It flirted with a break below 64c and the November 10th low (soft US CPI day) but managed to recover back above this level. Given AUD/USD has fallen for nine consecutive days, we could be at or near an inflection point. But for any bounce to have any legs would require, say, headlines of more stimulus from China. And if that coincides with a retracement in US yields and the US dollar, then a move to at least Yesterday’s high / June low seems plausible. Otherwise a break or daily close beneath 0.6385 suggests a move to 63c could be on the cards.

20230818audusd    

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Asian Open AUD/USD DXY

Latest market news

CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Today 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:46 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:45 PM
      Research
      S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.