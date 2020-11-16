AUDUSD looks towards September highs

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 16, 2020 3:06 PM
4 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the US economic data front, Empire Manufacturing unexpectedly dropped to 6.3 on month in November (13.5 expected), from 10.5 in October.  

On Tuesday, Retail Sales Advance for October is expected to increase 0.5% on month, compared to +1.9% in September. Finally, Industrial Production for October is expected to rise 1.0% on month, compared to -0.6% in September.               

The Euro was mixed against most of its major pairs. In Europe, no major economic data was released. 

The Australian dollar was higher against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD. 

Looking at Monday's gainers. The AUDUSD traded higher gaining just over 50 pips. Positive remarks regarding Australian interest rates from RBA governor Philip Lowe helped support the AUD. Looking back at the data, the AUD/USD has a tendency to move an average of 14 pips one hour after his speech. The pair ended bullish 60% of the time in the last 10 speeches. On Tuesday the RBA will release their meeting minutes which has an average impact of 21 pips one hour after release with a 58% tendency of being bearish on the pair. 

Looking at the chart, the AUD/USD remains bullish after breaking above a declining trend channel on Nov 3rd. The 20 and 50-day moving averages are starting to trend upward. If the pair can break above its short term consolidation with resistance at the 0.734 level we can expect a test of September highs near 0.742 and a continuation of the longer term trend that began in April. A break below 0.715 support would be bearish. 




Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex AUD Forex USD

Latest market news

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
Yesterday 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
Yesterday 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
Yesterday 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
Yesterday 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 13, 2023 04:14 PM
        Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 13, 2023 11:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.