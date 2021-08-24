Australian ASX200 earnings preview WOW

August 24, 2021 10:29 PM
3 views
Australian flag
Woolworths is a defensive stock that benefitted from the arrival of COVID-19 in Australia last year as households stocked up on toilet paper, pasta, and other pantry items. The latest COVID-19 outbreak impacting Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra has seen another round of panic buying that recently pushed the share price of Woolworths above $42.00.

The rally above $42.00, coming despite the spin-off of the Endeavour Group, which includes Dan Murphy’s, BWS, and the largest hotel network in Australia. As explained by the Woolworths Chairman, the spin-off enhances “shareholder value through a greater focus on each business’ core customers offering and growth opportunities.” 

Woolworths shareholders received one Endeavour share for every Woolworths share they owned ahead of the spin-off. The Endeavour Group share price is currently trading near $7.00 per share. 

According to reports, Goldman Sachs analysts expect Woolworths to report full-year revenue of $55,414.5 million, a 12.5% decline compared against FY20. Earnings before interest and tax (EBITDA) are forecasted to come in at $2,795.9 million, down 13% from FY20 ($3,218.7 million). Goldman Sachs expect the company to pay a full-year dividend of 86 cents per share.

Last week’s rally to the $42.66 high, filled the gap following the Endeavour spin off in late June. The subsequent rejection reinforces the strong level of resistance between $43.00 and $44.00 and warns that a deeper pullback towards interim support at $38.00 is likely, possibly as a result of an easing in lockdown restrictions in October. 

Wow Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 25th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Today 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
Yesterday 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
Yesterday 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
Yesterday 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
Yesterday 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest ASX articles

Graphic of trading data chart
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
By:
Matt Simpson
March 30, 2023 03:32 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    China’s producer prices deflate, ASX 200 squares up to resistance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 9, 2022 03:14 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.