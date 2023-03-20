Baseline: Indonesia’s export bans reinforce local industry, limits exports

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 11:00 AM
0 views
Molten metal
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Natalie Scott-Gray highlights Indonesia's ‘grand strategy’ to support its domestic refining industries, limiting the export of unprocessed raw materials – most notably nickel – and increasing the shipment of refined products which benefit local industry.

Import bans are probable. President Joko Widodo also announced that an import ban on nickel could be imposed this year. “In our grand strategy, we want to downstream all commodities”, adding, “other countries will realise that they must invest here or partner with our companies. That’s the only option.” Tax policy is another tool. A progressive tax has been proposed on Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) and ferronickel, based on the price of nickel (a 2% tax when nickel prices are above $15,000 per ton).

These policies are critical for the Indonesian economy. Nickel and stainless steel are the countries’ third largest exports. If Nickel refining takes place in Indonesia, it could add up to $35 billion to the economy.

Indonesia’s policies have drawn criticism from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which last November upheld EU claims its export ban and domestic processing requirements for nickel ore violated WTO rules. President Widodo was unconcerned: “Even though we lost at the WTO on this nickel issue…it’s okay. I have told the Minister to appeal.”

Nickel Price

 Nickel Price

Source: StoneX

Today Nickel prices are $22,728 per ton, 12% down in the year-to-date. A lot of bad news is in the price, and we expect $26,000 per ton by the end of the year. Forecasts are provided by StoneX Financial Ltd. These forecasts represent the views of the StoneX Metals and Energy teams and not necessarily those of FOREX.com or City Index analysts.

Taken from an analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Metals Analyst.

Contact: [email protected]

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
Today 01:15 PM
GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 01:08 PM
US Open: Futures steady after central bank support
Today 12:47 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:18 AM
Most traded stocks of the week
Today 09:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
By:
Paul Walton
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
    FXEU Oil Trading
    Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
    By:
    Paul Walton
    March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
      Molten metal
      Baseline: Peru announces reopening of key mining corridor, adding copper exports to world supply
      By:
      Paul Walton
      March 17, 2023 11:00 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        European rate rises and bank bailouts calm global markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 16, 2023 05:34 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.