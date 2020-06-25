Bayer Agreement

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2020 5:58 AM
1 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Bayer, a pharmaceutical group, announced that it has agreed to pay 10.1 - 10.9 billion dollars to resolve major outstanding Monsanto litigation, including U.S. Roundup product liability litigation, dicamba drift litigation and PCB water litigation. The company said: "The main feature is the U.S. Roundup resolution that will bring closure to approximately 75% of the current Roundup litigation involving approximately 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall."
 

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is nearing the upper end of a short term bullish channel. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) struck against its overbought area at 70% and is posting a consolidation move. The 20/50DMAs are ascending and should play a support role. The configuration is mixed. Investors have to remain cautious as these levels may trigger profit taking. Pullbacks to 65E can occur before prices can resume their up trend.  A break above 73.5E would open a path to see 78E. Alternatively, a break below 60E would invalidate the short term bullish bias.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Today 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Today 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

gold_02
Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
By:
David Scutt
Today 11:14 PM
    channel_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 11:42 AM
      recession_02
      Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Today 06:53 AM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 12:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.