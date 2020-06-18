Bearish MACD signal in the EURUSD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 18, 2020 4:36 PM
8 views
Forex trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the JPY. 

On the economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1,508K for the week ending June 13th (1,290K expected), from a revised 1,566K in the prior week. Continuing Claims slightly fell to 20,544K for the week ending June 6th (19,850K expected), from a revised 20,606K in the previous week. The Leading Index rose 2.8% on month in May (+2.4% expected), from a revised -6.1% in April, marking a record high. 

On Friday, no major economic data is expected.                                                                                                                 

The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the Bank of England has announced it monetary policy decision and kept its benchmark rate on hold at 0.10%, asset purchase target was raised to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion pounds.

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP.   

Using the "technical Insight" research tools under the Market Analysis tab, we have identified a short-term bearish technical event on the EUR/USD price chart. 

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) has given a short-term bearish signal. Bullish and bearish events are generated respectively as the MACD fluctuates above and below zero to indicate whether prices in the shorter term are stronger or weaker than the longer term average. A 9-period EMA of the MACD is overlayed as a "signal line" which smooths out the MACD to provide a clearer view of whether it's moving upward or downward. A bullish event is generated when the MACD crosses above the signal line, showing that the current MACD is actually higher than its average, a sign of increasing strength for the price. The opposite is true for bearish events which signal decreasing strength in price as the MACD crosses below the signal line showing that it's now below average.

Technical Insight is able to detect technical events automatically, every day in order to save you valuable research time!



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

Happy trading.

Related tags: Forex EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
    How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 09:23 AM
      USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 21, 2023 11:07 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 21, 2023 03:21 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.