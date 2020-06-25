Biggest Loser at the Opening Bell HR Block

June 25, 2020 12:11 PM
Downward trend
On Thursday morning, H&R Block (HRB), a provider of tax return services gapped down over 2.5%.  

Looking at a daily chart, H&R Block's stock price has just broken to the downside of a rising channel which appears to be signaling a continuation of the downtrend, confirming a bearish flag pattern. The RSI recently broke to the downside of a rising trend line and is currently sitting below 40. Price is expected to continue falling towards the $13.00 support level, likely finding some support before dropping further to $11.50. If price can reach $11.50 we may see a fall to new lows for the year. If price can make its way back above the lower trend line, price may gain some momentum and spike towards the $17.00 resistance.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
