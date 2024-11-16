Bitcoin Pauses as Fed Mulls a December Pause – Cryptoasset Weekly Update (November 17, 2024)

Bitcoin is showing signs of fading bullish momentum, hinting at pullback potential before another leg higher.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 16, 2024 7:00 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Key Points

  • Traders are still digesting the implications of the “Red Wave” election in the US and Trump’s cabinet appointments.
  • Bitcoin ETFs saw more than $2B in inflows last week, but “extreme greed” sentiment warns that the market may be overheating
  • Bitcoin is showing signs of fading bullish momentum, hinting at pullback potential before another leg higher.

Cryptoasset Market News

  • The market capitalization of all cryptoassets eclipsed $3T, exceeding the peak of the 2021 bull market.
  • Bitcoin futures open interest soared to record highs, reaching above $56B.
  • Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs exceeded $2B in just the first four days of last week alone.
  • IBIT alone has hit $40B in assets in 211 days since its launch earlier this year. The previous record to hit this number was $IEMG in 1,253 days. It is now bigger than all 2,800 ETFs launched in the past ten years and top 1% of all ETFs.
  • Total net flows into spot Ethereum ETFs flipped positive for the first time since launching in August.
  • Ethereum researcher Justin Drake introduced the “Beam chain,” a proposed upgrade to Ethereum’s consensus layer intended to improve staking, transaction tracking, and cryptographic security.
  • Coinbase’s app ranking has ascended to #1 within finance and #8 overall.
  • Stablecoin supply has expanded by $5B Since U.S. Presidential election.
  • MicroStrategy bought another 27,200 BTC for $2B.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Macroeconomic Backdrop

Whereas the first week of November was all about coming to terms with the “Red Sweep” in the US election, the proverbial rubber hit the road last week as traders digested what a Republican mandate would mean for policy and markets more broadly.

Most immediately, traders sought to understand how serious Trump is about his aggressive campaign promises (e.g. 60% tariffs on China, deporting 10+ million immigrants, etc). Early returns based on his cabinet appointments suggest that he is at least fairly serious, with picks like Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Tom Homan as “Border Czar,” and tariff maven Robert Lighthizer reportedly in the running for a high-level position. Traders – especially crypto enthusiasts – eagerly await Trump’s appointments for Treasury Secretary and (likely) SEC Chair to set out a clearer economic policy.

In terms of traditional economic data, traders were treated to mostly “in-line” readings on consumer prices, producer prices, and retail sales in the US, but the bigger development was the chorus of Federal Reserve speakers who were seemingly at pains to emphasize that the central bank could pause its rate cutting cycle as soon as December. The highlight was Fed Chairman Powell, who noted that the central bank is in “no hurry” to lower interest rates. Accordingly, traders are now pricing in close to coinflip odds of a rate cut from the Fed, making the next handful of jobs and inflation figures pivotal in determining the near-term path of interest rates:

cmefedWatch11152024

Source: CME FedWatch

Sentiment and Flows

The sentiment gauge we watch most closely, the “Crypto Fear and Greed Index,” rose to 80 last week, indicating “extreme greed.” Thursday’s reading of 88 marked the second highest of the year and near the highest reading ever recorded. At the margin, the high level of greed in the market hints at elevated risk for a pullback in the coming week, especially if momentum rolls over:

 crypto_fear_and_greed_11152024

Source: Alternative.me

Another way of gauging sentiment, flows into exchange-based cryptoasset investment vehicles, have remained near record highs over the last week. As of writing before the release of Friday’s data, Bitcoin ETFs have seen stellar inflows of over $2B over the last four days alone. Over the long-term, inflows from “tradfi” investors provide incremental demand for Bitcoin and could help support the price, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

 bitcoin_etf_flows_11152024

Source: Farside Investors

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Daily Chart

 BITCOIN_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11152024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

After breaking its previous record highs near $73K in the wake of the election, Bitcoin shot higher in nearly a straight line to a peak (so far) above $93K last week. As we noted above, bullish sentiment is reaching historically extreme levels, and the cryptocurrency is showing a small bearish divergence with its 14-day RSI, highlighting fading buying power as the week went on. The “measured move” projection of the $20K midyear consolidation range comes in around 93K, adding to the evidence for at least a pause in the bullish momentum.

Against that backdrop, a near-term pullback into the mid- or lower-80Ks would be a long-term healthy development for Bitcoin and could set the stage for a march to $100K by year end. That said, big breakouts from long consolidation periods can often run further than expected, so readers may want to be cautious about any counter-trend trades.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Daily Chart

 ETHEREUM_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11152024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

On an absolute and relative basis, last week was a rough one for the world’s second-largest cryptoasset. Ether tagged the $3400 level at the start of last week before falling four consecutive days to trade near $3,000 even as of writing on Friday afternoon. It also hit new 3.5+ year lows relative to Bitcoin in the process.

Moving forward, previous-support-turned-resistance-turned-support-again near $2800 will be the key zone to watch. As long ETH/USD remains above that level, the technical bias remains at least modestly bullish in anticipation of a more favorable regulatory environment.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Crypto assets Technical analysis Trump

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_05
The stats are working against bitcoin bulls today
By:
Matt Simpson
November 29, 2024 01:11 AM
    Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
    Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire, Holidays, and US Data
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    November 27, 2024 10:20 AM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        Will Bitcoin $100K Be a Profit-Taking Magnet?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 23, 2024 07:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.