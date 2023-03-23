Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:47 PM
16 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Hindenburg goes short on Block

Block, the company formerly known as Square, is down 20% today after investment research firm Hindenburg Research revealed it is short on the stock as it published a report that has made a wave of allegations against the payments company.

‘Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping. The “magic” behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics,’ the report claims.

The accusations would be seismic if true. Hindenburg claims Block has ‘widely overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs’ and goes as far to say that it has embraced criminals and facilitated illegal payments. It also describes its acquisition of Buy Now, Pay Later firm Afterpay as ‘flopping’ and says Block’s valuation is far too high compared to its fintech rivals, especially as competition is becoming more fierce.

‘In sum, we think Block has misled investors on key metrics, and embraced predatory offerings and compliance worst-practices in order to fuel growth and profit from facilitation of fraud against consumers and the government,’ Hindenburg summarized.

‘We also believe [CEO] Jack Dorsey has built an empire—and amassed a $5 billion personal fortune—professing to care deeply about the demographics he is taking advantage of. With Dorsey and top executives already having sold over $1 billion in equity on Block’s meteoric pandemic run higher, they have ensured they will be fine, regardless of the outcome for everyone else,’ Hindenburg said.

You can find the Hindenburg report here.

Markets are now awaiting a response from Block…

 

Where next for SQ stock?

Block shares have plunged to their lowest level in over four months following the release of the Hindenburg report.

We can see it has already dropped below the December floor of $59, which could provide some support if losses ease during today’s session. The RSI is now on the cusp of entering oversold territory which may limit further losses. If not, then the door is open to the $53.40 level of support from last October.

The immediate job is to try and reclaim the ground lost today but $69 - the top saw in December, the bottom in March and in-line with the 200-day moving average - would be a sensible initial target for any recovery.

Block stock has sunk to a 4-month low after Hindenburg revealed its short position

 

How to trade SQ stock

You can trade Block shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Block’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks Shares market Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Precious moments: Gold rallied towards $2,000 on rate rise, markets favor its safe haven status
Today 01:13 PM
US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
Today 01:07 PM
BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
Today 12:35 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:10 PM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 09:26 AM
Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, Gold
Today 08:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:10 PM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:26 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:38 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 20, 2023 01:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.