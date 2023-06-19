Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy

Movement in the Brazilian Real exchange rate (USDBRL) should reflect this week’s Copom interest decision, US Fed officials' speeches and the likely Congress approval of the fiscal framework, together with an S&P upgrade and moderating risk factors.

Our Brazil team is inaugurating regular weekly coverage of the Brazilian economy and the outlook for the Real, already covered in detail on Stone X Market Intelligence.

Analysis by: Leonel Oliveira Mattos (leonel.matt[email protected]), Alan Lima ([email protected]), and Vitor Andrioli ([email protected]).

Financial editor: Paul Walton ([email protected]).

Bullish factors

Federal Reserve officials are expected to reaffirm the central bank's commitment to maintaining monetary tightening in the US, albeit at a more spaced-out pace, potentially strengthening the dollar.

Bearish factors

Copom's monetary policy decision should recognize the more favorable macroeconomic scenario and possibly signal the possibility of future reductions in the basic interest rate (Selic), contributing to strengthening the Brazilian real.

Approval of the fiscal framework in the Brazilian Congress should reinforce the environment of optimism with the country's macroeconomic scenario, attracting investments and strengthening the Brazilian real.

KEY MARKETS

The USDBRL ended Friday's session (16) quoted at BRL 4.821, a weekly retreat of 1.1%, monthly of 4.9%, and annual of 8.7%. The dollar index closed Friday's session at 102.2 points, a variation of -1.3% weekly, -2.0% monthly, and -1.1% yearly. The Bovespa Index of leading Brazilian stocks is in a bullish mood, up 20% since the end of May.

The foreign exchange market reflected the monetary policy decisions by the Central Banks of the United States, Europe and Japan, strengthening the European currency against the American and Japanese currencies. The elevated Brazilian sovereign credit outlook from "stable" to "positive" by the risk rating agency S&P reinforced the optimistic atmosphere in Brazil. It contributed to the strengthening of the real.

Our technical analyst James Stanley has cautioned about the immediate outlook. “(Recent strength) continues a visible three-week reversal pattern after the pair failed to hold above the 5.00 handle, which keeps the bearish intermediate-term trend in place on the pair as this week marked yet another lower-low.” (https://www.forex.com/en-us/news-and-analysis/brazilian-real-technical-analysis-usdbrl-eurbrl-usd-eur-brl/)

US Dollar / Brazilian Real exchange rate (USDBRL) versus US Dollar Index

Source: CommodityNetwork Traders’ Pro. Design: StoneX

KEY NEWS

Interest Rate Decision

There is almost a consensus that the Central Bank of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) should keep the basic interest rate (Selic) stable at 13.75% p.a. for the 7th time in a row in its decision this Wednesday (21). However, there is great expectation for the monetary authority's communiqué, mainly for how the balance of risks will be addressed and if there will be any sign of a possibility of interest rate cuts in the short term.

Until the last decision, in early May, Copom adopted a firm tone in its stance, stating that the core of prices in the country was too resilient and that inflationary expectations were too high to consider the possibility of reductions in the Selic rate. Instead, the communiqué "emphasized that, although this is a less likely scenario, it will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not go as expected" - a phrase that is not likely to appear in this week's communiqué.

Economic Data

Optimism on the Brazilian economy rose after the release of a lower-than-expected National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for May, a higher-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2023, and belief in the approval of the new fiscal framework in the National Congress. Domestic investors became much more optimistic regarding expectations for the main macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, growth, exchange rates and interest rates.

This favorable environment supported a stronger BRL, among other Brazilian assets. In recent speeches, Central Bank officials have acknowledged the qualitative change in the environment but have been a bit more general in mentioning that interest rate cuts may occur soon if these conditions are maintained without committing to a timeframe.

Risk Indicators

Investor enthusiasm was reflected in Brazil’s risk appetite indicators. The spread on Brazil's 5-year Credit Default Swap contracts, a thermometer for a country's risk, fell to 184 basis points, its lowest level since September 2021. Financing rates for National Treasury bonds, such as the NTN-B with maturity in 2045, are at their lowest level since April of last year. The balance of foreign capital flow (the ‘B3’) accumulated a surplus of BRL 6.9 billion up to mid-June, reversing 4 month’s weakness.

Last Wednesday's decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve (Fed) for a ‘rate hike pause’ was considered ambiguous by market players, although this was not the Committee's intention. However, its impact on the USDBRL is bullish.

S&P Upgrade

Credit rating agency S&P recently upgraded its outlook for Brazil from “stable” to “positive”, reinforcing this optimism. “The positive outlook reflects signs of greater certainty about stable fiscal and monetary policy that could benefit Brazil's still-low GDP growth prospects,” the agency stated. “Continued GDP growth plus the emerging framework for fiscal policy could result in a smaller government debt burden than expected, which could support monetary flexibility and sustain the country's net external position.”

S&P praised Brazilian for its improved fiscal and monetary outlooks, affirming that it would boost long term economic growth in the country. The agency said the new fiscal framework, expected to be approved in Congress this month, “could result in a smaller government debt burden than expected, which could support monetary flexibility and sustain the country's net external position”.

Progress of the fiscal framework in the Brazilian Congress

Brazil’s new fiscal framework in the Federal Senate (PLP 93/2023) should be definitively approved during this week in the National Congress, according to Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). He said he wants to present his report, vote on it in the Senate Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday (20), and take it to the Plenary on the same day. There is an agreement with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Congressman Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for the text approved in the Senate to be voted in the Chamber the following day, Wednesday (21).

Although the project has already been approved in the Chamber, Aziz should propose changes to the text, such as removing the Fundeb (Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education) and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District from the calculation of the spending limit and a change in the period used to correct public spending for inflation (December to November instead of July to June).

The Legislative's approval of the fiscal framework should increase investors' optimism about Brazilian assets by stabilizing expenses and public debt, favoring the attraction of investments and thus strengthening the Brazilian real.

Spread of the Brazilian 5-year Credit Default Swap (CDS) contracts (basis points)

Source: Bloomberg. Design: StoneX.

Balance of foreign capital inflows on the B3 by June 14, 2023 (BRL billion)

Source: B3. Design: StoneX.

Purchase rate of the NTN-B maturing in 05/15/2045 (% p.a.)

Source: Tesouro Direto. Design: StoneX.