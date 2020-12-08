BREXIT Withdrawal Agreement deal raises the stakes for this weeks trade negotiations

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 8, 2020 9:11 AM
6 views
3 European Union flags between 3 UK Union Jack flags
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

For non-UK citizens like your intrepid author (and probably most UK citizens as well), today’s headlines that the UK and EU had agreed in principle to “all issues on withdrawal agreement implementation” seemed like it could finally mark the end of Brexit negotiations. While today’s agreement is a big step in the right direction, the two sides remain at an impasse over a mutually-agreeable Brexit trade deal for now.

Essentially, the UK and EU have been in parallel negotiations over both a trade deal, which has been more in focus lately, and the implementation of the 2019 treaty over the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland. It’s this second negotiation that has now been ostensibly resolved, potentially paving the way for a broader trade deal in the days to come.

Market reaction

Today’s agreement clears one of several big hurdles for a thorough UK-EU trade deal, and GBP/USD’s price action reflects this incremental progress. While cable is still trading lower on the day, the pair has seen a quick 60-pip spike in reaction to today’s announcement:

TradingView chart of GBP/USD. Analysed in December 2020

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Taking a step back, the pair is still consolidating below its 18-month highs in the 1.3500-50 zone, and it will likely take a Brexit trade deal to break through this key resistance area. With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to travel to Brussels to discuss the thorniest issues (level playing field, governance and fisheries) later this week, headline watching and volatility will remain the name of the game for GBP/USD.

Find out more about trading forex here!


Related tags: GBP USD Forex Brexit

Latest market news

Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Today 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
By:
David Scutt
September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
        Research
        GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 4, 2023 05:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.