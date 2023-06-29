British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 7:48 PM
0 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Takeaways

  • The US dollar is bouncing off its intraday lows after generally strong economic data this morning.
  • With traders already pricing in an 80% chance of a 50bps rate hike from the BOE in August, much of the potential good news for GBP/USD may be discounted already.
  • GBP/USD is seeing month- and quarter-end profit-taking ahead of the weekend, but may find support around 1.2500 next week.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis

There’s been little in the way of UK-specific economic data over the past 24 hours, and as a result, the British pound has been fluctuating more as a result of news from other regions. This morning’s US data was generally strong, with both the final revision for Q1 GDP (up to 2.0% annualized) and initial jobless claims (down to 239K) coming in better than expected, though the late morning reading on pending home sales (-2.7%) put bit of a damper on the economic enthusiasm.

Turning our attention back to sterling, traders are pricing an 80% chance of a 50bps rate hike from the Bank of England at its next meeting in August…which may paradoxically be a sign that the odds are tilted to the downside for GBP/USD. With a large rate hike already heavily priced in five weeks from now, there’s relatively little potential for markets to raise their expectations for UK interest rates in the near term; meanwhile, any signs of weakness across the next month+ of UK (and global) economic reports could open the door for a smaller 25bps rate hike from the BOE, presenting asymmetric downside in the British pound.

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBB/USD Daily chart

 britiSH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_20230629

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the chart, GBP/USD broke below key previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.2680 yesterday and is extending its losses so far today. Many analysts are attributing this week’s downdraft to month- and quarter-end rebalancing ahead of the weekend, so there’s certainly potential for a bounce as we head into next week.

For the short term though, the next level of support to watch is the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the late May-mid-June rally at 1.2580, with stronger support coming from the deeper Fibonacci retracements and the 50-/100-day EMAs in the 1.2500 area. With strong support in this zone and potentially quieter “holiday” trading conditions to start next week, it may be difficult for bears to keep pushing prices lower, allowing the longer-term uptrend to reassert itself as we flip the calendar into H2.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Forex GBP BOE GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Today 04:59 PM
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
Today 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
Today 02:20 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
Today 01:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 12:38 PM
Gold outlook finely balanced
Today 11:52 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 27, 2023 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 27, 2023 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2023 03:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.