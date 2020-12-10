Broadcom is it a good chance to buy in dip after 4Q earning

Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, disclosed fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 6.35 dollars...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 10, 2020 9:39 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, disclosed fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 6.35 dollars, just above the estimate, up from 5.39 dollars last year on revenue of 6.5 billion dollars, also just ahead of the consensus, up from 5.8 billion dollars a year earlier. Although the result beat the estimation, the stock prices fell 1.5% in after market session.

Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc, said: "Our first quarter revenue outlook, which projects continued overall strength, is expected to show 13 percent year over year growth, all organic."

On a daily chart, the stock posted a pullback from $426 after breaking above the consolidation zone. The RSI also turned downward from the overbought level at 70. In fact, the prices are still trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The bullish readers could set the support level at $375, while resistance levels would be located at $426 and $457.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
        tesla_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 2, 2023 01:47 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.