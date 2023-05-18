Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD chops at 1.35, BOC pause to end?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 2:55 PM
8 views
Slow work sign in a city
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Canadian dollar takeaways

  • Traders are betting that the BOC will have to end it’s “conditional pause” with a rate hike after a solid CPI report earlier this week.
  • USD/CAD is consolidating in the middle of a longer-term symmetrical triangle pattern near 1.3500.
  • There are possible short-term opportunities to trade within the triangle, whereas longer-term traders may prefer to wait for a breakout to signal the next major trend in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD fundamental analysis

Earlier this week, Canada report its CPI figures for April, and the headline reading was well above expectations at 0.7% m/m (vs. 0.5% eyed). It raised the year-over-year rate of inflation to 4.4%, the first increase in that measure since last June.

As close followers of the loonie know, the Bank of Canada declared a “conditional pause” to its rate hike cycle in January. Much like with the hint of a pause offered by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell earlier this month, traders assumed that the BOC had reached its peak rate for this cycle and that the central bank’s next move would be to cut interest rates.

At least for Canada, those expectations may have been misplaced.

On the back of this week’s CPI figures and the generally better-than-expected economic data out of Canada, we’ve seen a dramatic repricing in the market’s expectations for Canada’s interest rates. In just the past couple of weeks, futures traders have gone from pricing in at least one rate cut by the end of the year to nearly fully discounting another rate hike by the end of the third quarter; more immediately, traders are now pricing in a roughly 30% chance of a rate hike at the next BOC meeting in early June.

Canadian dollar technical analysis – USD/CAD daily chart

The US dollar is hitting multi-month highs against several of its rivals this morning, including the euro and Japanese yen, but its price action against its Northern neighbor is far more subdued. In essence, traders have been coming to the same conclusion about both North American economies: Aggressive interest rate cuts this year are less likely, and indeed the interest rate hiking cycle may not be done yet.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD has been putting in higher lows and lower highs since mid-March, creating a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. For the uninitiated, this pattern is analogous to a person compressing a coiled spring: as the range continues to contract, energy builds up within the spring. When one of the pressure points is eventually removed, the spring will explode in that direction.

 CANADIAN_DOLLAR_USDCAD_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_20231805

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

It’s notoriously difficult to predict the direction of a symmetrical triangle breakout in advance, especially in a market that hasn’t had a clear trend prior to the pattern, so longer-term traders may want to wait for a confirmed breakout to signal the next major trend in the North American pair. More immediately, with USD/CAD trading near the middle of this week’s range around 1.3500, short-term traders could consider quick trades within the symmetrical triangle pattern if rates rally up to resistance in the mid-1.3500s or down to support in the low-1.3300s.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/CAD Forex Technical Analysis BOC

Latest market news

US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
Today 01:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks pause after debt ceiling inspired gains
Today 01:07 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:13 PM
What is slippage in trading and how can you avoid it?
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:29 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
Today 04:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD/CAD articles

Forex trading
USD/CAD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 15, 2023 01:00 PM
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD probing key support near 1.33
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 8, 2023 04:01 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
        Germany flag
        EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 24, 2023 07:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.