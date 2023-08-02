Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Wednesday 4:18 PM
0 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar attempting third consecutive weekly advance
  • USD/CAD rally off support now eyeing key resistance cluster
  • Resistance 1.3386, 1.3431,1.3545/68 – support 1.3218, 1.3107/11, 1.2990-1.3023

The Canadian Dollar plunged nearly 2% against the US Dollar with USD/CAD poised to mark a third consecutive weekly rally. The advance is now approaching a cluster of technical resistance and the first major hurdles for the bulls. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Daily Loonie Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Forecast 2023080

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast we highlighted that, “USD/CAD is once again testing key pivot zone” at 1.3107/10- a region defined by the 100% extensions off the 2023 and 2022 highs respectively. Price briefly registered an intra-day low 1.3092 that week before rebounding with price now poised to mark a third consecutive weekly advance off support.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed at former slope support (currently ~1.3350s) backed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 1.3387 and the 52-week moving average at ~1.3431. Ultimately, a breach / close above yearly channel resistance (red) is needed to validate a breakout towards the yearly open / 61.8% retracement at 1.3545/68- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Initial weekly support rests with the yearly low-week close at 1.3218 backed again by 1.3107/10 and 1.2990-1.3023 – note that losses below this threshold could fuel another accelerated sell-off and would have larger implications for the longer-term USD/CAD technical outlook.

Bottom line: USD/CAD is once again rebounding off well-defined lateral support- the immediate focus is on this stretch towards resistance. From at trading standpoint look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards former consolidation support- losses should be limited to the low-week close IF price is indeed heading higher. Keep in mind we have US non-farm payrolls and Canada employment data on tap into the close of the week- stay nimble here. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

US/ Canada Economic Data Releases

 US Canada Economic Calendar USD CAD Key Data Releases USDCAD Weekly Event Risk NFP Employmen 202

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Canadian Dollar USD CAD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
Today 02:43 PM
StoneX Bullion Report Launched
Today 01:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
Today 09:09 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: DXY and USD/CAD in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 6, 2022 03:35 PM
    BOC Preview: Will Poloz and Company Shift into Neutral This Month…Or Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 5, 2019 05:28 PM
      USD/CAD Blasts Off to 18-Month Highs on BOC, OPEC on Tap
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 5, 2018 12:54 PM
        USD/CAD Bulls in Control as Oil Rout Continues
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 9, 2018 12:37 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.