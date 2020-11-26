China A50 Index Waiting an upside breakout signal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 26, 2020 9:29 PM
3 views
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The China A50 Index is still holding on upside after the market sentiment is lifted by the progress of vaccines. Sinopharm applied for regulatory approval from China to launch the vaccine, according to Xinhua Finance.

On the economic front, industrial profit increased 28.2% on year in October. On the other hand, investors are still waiting for the official PMI and Caixin PMI data, which will be released next week.

On a daily chart, the index is trading within the flag pattern after breaking above the consolidation zone. A break above the pattern would signal the continuation of the previous up trend. As long as the support level at 15600 is not broken, the index could consider a rally to the resistance levels at 17550 and 18240.

Chart analysis demonstrating China A50 Index Waiting An Upside Breakout Signal. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
Related tags: China A50 Indices

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
Today 09:23 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
USD/JPY: playing the range as BOJ invention threat counteracts fundamentals
Today 04:38 AM
Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 04:07 AM
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest China A50 articles

Research
Markets mixed as investors eye bigger events
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2023 01:07 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
      China flag
      China worries resurface
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 9, 2022 11:54 AM
        China flag
        Yuan, Chinese stocks tumble as economic concerns grow
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 24, 2022 10:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.