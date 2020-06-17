China Shenhua No Signs of Stabilizing

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 17, 2020 11:03 PM
0 views
downtrend chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

China Shenhua (1088-hk), a top Chinese coal miner, reported that commercial coal production fell 0.4% on year to 24.7 million tons in May and sales were down 10.1% to 37.2 million tons. For the first five months of the year, production grew 0.9% to 121 million tons and sales rose 1.2% to 167 million tons.


In April, the company announced a 22% decline in 1Q net income, following a 5.5% drop last year. Its share price has been trending lower since the beginning of 2018, as its earnings results have repeatedly disappointed investors.


From a technical point of view, China Shenhua shows no signs of stabilizing as shown on the daily chart. It keeps trading within a long term bearish channel drawn from the January 2018. In fact, it has recently formed a double-top bottom pattern and is threatening the neckline. Bearish investors might consider $13.48 as the nearest resistance, while a break below the nearest support at $11.96 would open a path to the next support at $10.72. Alternatively, above $13.48, prices are likely to rebound to challenge the next resistance at $14.18.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
Today 11:12 AM
Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Today 09:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:30 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    Today 09:10 AM
      Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 08:43 AM
        Instacart IPO
        Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Today 08:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.