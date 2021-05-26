China shucks US corn commodity currencies lower

May 26, 2021 1:10 PM
3 views
5 corn on the cobs

China has been cracking down on commodity traders as of late.  Last week, China said there would be severe punishment for excessive speculation, hoarding, or spreading of fake news.  Today, SFE said they would more closely scrutinize commodity traders.  Also, banking regulators asked lenders to stop selling  commodity related assets to retail investors. 

Learn more about the PBOC!

In their latest move, also today, China added more fuel to the fire as they said they would limit some corn imports and cancel several US cargos.  The headline appears to be some political maneuvering ahead of trade talks between the US and China. Watch for more headlines to come.  On release of the news, Corn Futures sank to 602’6, however it held horizontal support from April 15th.

Market chart of USD vs CNH. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

And USD/CNH moved to its lowest levels since June 2018!

Market chart of USD vs CNH. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On Monday, the USD/CNH broke below a symmetrical triangle.  The target for a symmetrical triangle is the height of the triangle added to the breakdown level.  This would put the pair near 6.3350! Resistance is at Monday’s lows of 6.3920. Above there, resistance is at the May 18th lows of 6.4179.  Support?  There isn’t any solid support until below the target, at the 2018 levels near 6.3270!

Market chart of USD vs CNH. with symmetrical triangle. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Commodity currencies across the board sold off after the announcement, as fears of contagion into other commodity products hit the markets.  The AUD/USD sold off from overnight highs of 0.7796 down to 0.7738 and formed an additional right shoulder on a 240-minute head and shoulders pattern.  Support at the neckline near 0.7720 and Mondays lows near 0.7705.  The target for the Head and Shoulders pattern is the height from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point, near 0.7600, just ahead of horizontal support at 0.7585.  Resistance is above at the overnight highs and then the May 18th highs of 0.7809.

Market chart of AUD vs USD. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

A guide to the Australian Dollar

USD/CAD has gone bid on the news as the Canadian Dollar also sold off. This is a pair we have been monitoring since the BOC meeting on April 21st when the central bank announced tapering. The pair had been moving lower, however stalled just below the long-term trendline from March 2020, near 1.2000.  As the RSI began to diverge with price, the pair was just waiting for a catalyst to bounce.  On the China/corn news, USD/CAD bounced through the downward sloping long-term trendline near 1.2100.  Resistance is at the May 3rd highs near 1.2200 and then horizontal resistance near1.2266.  Support is at the May 18th lows of 1.2013, then the lows of May 2015 near 1.1918.

Market chart. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With China cracking down on commodities traders and halting delivery on corn, USD/CNH and commodity currencies are taking a hit.  If China continues to impose restrictions on commodities and traders, today’s volatility in fx and commodities may continue.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Commodities Forex Trade Ideas Trade War

Latest market news

AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Yesterday 03:56 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:29 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Yesterday 12:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
    Research
    WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 01:04 AM
      WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
        Research
        GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 24, 2023 01:02 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.