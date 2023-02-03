China’s economy is expanding again, according to official data (USD/CNH)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 3, 2023 2:40 AM
21 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The National Bureau of Statistics China (NBS) released PMI data this week which shows both the manufacturing and services sector are expanding.

 

Appetite for risk has enjoyed a great to start to the year, mostly thanks to China reopening and abandoning their covid-zero policy. It was a key reason as to why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chose to not downgrade global growth forecasts for the first time in a year, and tentatively call for a ‘turning point’ in the global economy. And that is so far being backed up by data coming from China.

 

20230203pmicalendar

 

This week we have seen four headline PMI survey released covering manufacturing and services, three of which have beat expectations and expanded. If PMI’s are above 50 is denotes expansion and I favourable for growth prospects in the future. Admittedly manufacturing is the laggard as the NBS print only expanded by 50.1 (and Caixin’s read remains within contraction at 49.2), yet both service PMI’s accelerated higher.

 

In fact, the NBS service PMI added 12.8 points m/m, which is its highest monthly increase since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

 

20230203pmis3

 

The Caixin prints are a privately run survey, and can be useful to monitor alongside NBS data to get a feel for the overall trend. Something which stands out is that the Caixin survey has mostly had manufacturing within contraction for the nest part for two years, yet their services PMI tends to track the oscillations of NBS and Caixin service PMI’s very well. Given the past four cycle average 8.5 months, which suggests the current business cycle in China could trough around September or October his year.  Unfortunately, peaks are far less reliable to measure, but we can see momentum is pointing firmly higher, which bodes well for H1 this year.

 

 

USD/CNH yield differentials and daily chart:

20230203spread

Yield differentials between the US and China 2-year treasury note continue to suggest USD/CNH could be oversold, at least over the near-term. The daily close chart (above in black) also better shows the potential for a higher low, as part of a countertrend move.

 

The daily candlestick chart shows a recent pullback has failed to retest the 6.6976 low, and yesterday formed a 2-bar bullish reversal pattern (bullish piercing line). Whilst prices remain within a small retracement channel, we’re now looking for a break higher and minimum move to the highs around 0.6800 (near the monthly pivot point, 100% projection and recent highs).

 

Should it break higher, then the it has the potential to extend to the 138.2% or 161.8% projection levels, the latter of which is by the 200-day EMA.

 

Further out, I doubt Beijing will want their currency to depreciate too much given weak export data, so its possible the anticipated move higher is simply a countertrend move which could later break to new cycle lows.

 

20230203usdcnhFX

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/CNH Forex FX PMI China

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:25 AM
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
Today 05:21 AM
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
Today 02:05 AM
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    jobs_03
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:25 AM
      jobs_03
      EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:21 AM
        gold_03
        Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 09:47 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.