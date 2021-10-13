Chip shortage bites Apple

The global chip shortage that first reached prominence in March after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal is again making headlines after reports the global chip shortage would impact production of Apple’s new iPhone 13.

October 13, 2021 2:26 AM

Apple forecast to make 90 million units of the iPhone 13 over the last three months of 2021 has slashed estimates by 10million units as the lead time between placing a semiconductor order and taking delivery has blown out to an average of 21.7 weeks, according to research by Susquehanna Financial group.

Chip makers have been unable to cope with a wave of demand unleashed after the Covid-19 pandemic for various reasons, including strong demand for laptops for homeworking and after automakers underestimated how quickly car sales would rebound.

The chip market is dominated by two Asian-based chip makers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics Co. In the meantime, as competitors seek to increase production, the chip shortage is expected to continue into the end of 2021

It's still unclear what the iPhone 13 shortage will mean for Apple's next quarter worth of sales. However, the market is erring on the side of caution, and Apple shares are trading -1.33% lower at $139.63 in late trading, after falling -0.91% earlier in the day.  

Apple's share price has now fallen over 10% from its $157.26 high of September, after testing horizontal support near $138.00. The fall is viewed as part of a correction rather than a change in trend. However, given this morning's news, the correction may yet test the 200-day moving average at $134.55 before the uptrend resumes.

Keeping in mind that a sustained move below the 200-day moving average would warn that a deeper correction towards $125.00 is underway.

 

Apple Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 13th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Apple Apple Inc

Latest market news

USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
Yesterday 08:54 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Stocks articles

US_flag_G_Washington
US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
By:
James Stanley
November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Grind as Yields Jump into the Election, FOMC
    By:
    James Stanley
    November 3, 2024 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones forecast: Stocks struggle amid election uncertainty, mixed data and oil selling
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 29, 2024 04:50 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow forecast: Key data, earnings and US election all coming up
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 27, 2024 08:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.