Commodity market hours

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
March 17, 2021 7:00 AM
237 views
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

What are the commodity market hours?

Commodity market hours are virtually 24 hours a day, five days a week, depending on which market you choose – most close from Friday evening to Sunday. Unlike forex market hours, there are no global sessions to watch out for. Instead commodity hours are generally split up by asset type and the commodity exchange in question.

Commodity market opening times

Take a look at the table below for the trading hours of some of our most popular markets.

Market name

Spot (non-expiring contracts)

Futures

US Crude (WTI)

4am Sunday to 8:15pm Friday (except from 9pm and 10pm)

10pm Sunday to 9pm Friday (except from 9pm to 10pm)

UK Crude (Brent)

1am Sunday to 11pm Friday

24 hours

Heating Oil

N/A

10pm Sunday to 9pm Friday

Natural Gas

N/A

10pm Sunday to 9pm Friday

Gold (XAU/USD)

10:01pm Sunday to 9pm Friday (except from 9pm to 10pm)

Silver (XAG/USD)

10:01pm Sunday to 9pm Friday (except from 9pm to 10pm)

Corn

N/A

12am Sunday to 6:15pm Friday

(Except from 12:45pm to 1:30 pm and 6:20pm to 12am)

London Wheat

N/A

9:25am Sunday to 5:28pm Friday

When is the best time to trade commodities?

Not all commodity trading hours will experience the same levels of activity, which makes it important for you to know when to enter and exit the market to achieve the best results for your strategy.

Obviously, the best time of day to trade will vary by commodity market, and depending on which commodity exchange you’re using, but here are a few popular trading sessions for commodities.

  • WTI Crude Oil: During the traditional pit trading hours of 9:00 am to 2:30 am EST WTI crude exhibits high trading volumes
  • Agricultural Futures: Any release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report will have an influence on trading volume on agricultural markets – such as corn, wheat and soybeans – which will impact prices
  • Gold: There’s usually greater volatility around the London session open at 8am (GMT), the and Wall Street open at (1:30pm GMT). This is because whenever the opening bell rings, there’s a rush of orders

Our commodity trading hours

To see more of our commodity hours, open an account and take a look at each market’s information in our platform.

Commodity market hours



Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Insights Gold

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm
Today 05:40 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
Today 04:47 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
Today 04:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise as US inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:51 PM
USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

downtrend chart
Swing trading strategies
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Research
    Commitment of traders report (COT):
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 8, 2023 12:40 AM
      Energy
      WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.