Credit Suisse Group New Chairman proposal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 1, 2020 3:59 AM
8 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG proposes to the shareholders to elect António Horta-Osório as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021. António Horta-Osório shall succeed Urs Rohner who will step down in 2021 as previously announced upon reaching the statutory term of 12 years. António Horta-Osório is currently the Group Chief Executive of Lloyds Banking Group.

From a chartist point of view, the stock consolidates after a strong rally that followed the break above the former resistance area at 10.45 which now acts as support. Regarding technical indicators, the 50-day MA is positively oriented below prices while the RSI trades in bullish territory. Therefore, above 10.45, readers should consider a new up leg to test the 11.9 resistance and 12.5 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

EUR/USD: Inflation data creates make-or-break moment for common currency
Yesterday 11:47 PM
AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slump continues, Oil hits year highs
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Yesterday 12:11 PM
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
Yesterday 11:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:43 PM
    recession_05
    Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 09:27 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 26, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 26, 2023 12:41 PM
        china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
        China A50: Retest of range lows looms, testing buyer demand
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2023 05:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.