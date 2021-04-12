Currency Pair of the Week AUDNZD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
April 12, 2021 10:19 AM
6 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Australia will release their Employment data this week on Thursday.  Expectations are for an additional 35,000 jobs to be added to the economy.  In February, 88,700 jobs were added, of which just about all were full-time jobs!  The unemployment rate is expected to drop from 5.8% to 5.7%.  Last week, the RBA met and left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% and began a new A$100 billion bond purchase program.  The committee noted that they would leave monetary policy accommodative until actual inflation is withing their 2%-3% target, which they don’t expect to be until 2024.  Housing prices are rising, and fears are stirring of an overheated market.  If jobs come in stronger than expected, will this force the RBA to reconsider policy with a hot housing market?  One idea is that the RBA can focus their bond buying on longer durations.  This would help keep rates lower in the belly of the curve.  The central bank currently targets the 3-year yield and aims to keep it at 10 bps.   Although Australia is behind other countries with its vaccinations, they have done a great job at controlling the coronavirus.  Therefore, this isn’t as pressing of an issue, compared to areas such as Europe.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets this week and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.25%.  At their February meeting, they noted that the outlook is highly uncertain due to the path of the coronavirus, and they stand ready to provide more stimulus if needed, including taking rates negative (they currently have a bond buying program of 100 billion New Zealand Dollars). However, The RBNZ is concerned about rising house prices as well, as New Zealand’s housing market is in a bubble of its own.  On March 23rd, the government stepped in and provided their own measures to reduce speculation in the housing market.  They also asked the central bank to consider curbs on interest only mortgages and use debt-income ratios when considering monetary policy.  New Zealand’s Q1 GDP was worse than expected at -0.9% and their Q1 employment data will not be released until May 4th.  Therefore, the central bank may keep things status quo until their next meeting on May 26th, when economic projections will be released.  As with Australia, New Zealand has done a good job controlling the coronavirus, vaccinating citizens isn’t a top priority when compared to other countries.

Note that both of Australian and New Zealand economies are highly dependent on that of China, which releases a plethora of data this week, including  Q1 GDP, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production.  The data results may influence the Aussie and Kiwi.

AUD/NZD has been gradually moving lower since late 2013 in a large-range channel, which is currently between 0.9930 and 1.1050 (green lines)!  The pair tested the bottom trendline of the channel in March 2020 just below 1.000 and bounced toward 1.1050 by August 2020.  The pair had since been trading in a symmetrical triangle until it broke above the triangle on March 18th.  However, AUD/NZD failed to take out horizontal resistance near 1.0895 in late March, leaving long upper wicks on the daily timeframe.  Price has since pulled back and is closing on the downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 1.0785, which is the first levels of support.

Chart shows mixed performance of the AUD against the NZD. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

That same level is also horizontal support on the 240-minute timeframe. Since reaching the highs in late March price has moved lower, forming a flag pattern.  The target for a flag pattern is the length of the flagpole added to the breakdown point, which in this case is just above March 15th lows, as well as, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the December 1st , 2020 lows to the March 29th highs,  near 1.0742.    The 200 Day Moving Average also crosses at that level (see daily). 

Chart analysing the performance of the AUD and NZD. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The upper trendline of the symmetrical triangle on the daily sits just 17 pips below, near 1.0725 as acts as the next level of support.  Horizontal resistance is at the flag pattern highs near 1.0875 and then the late March highs near 1.0947.  The next level of resistance isn’t until the August 2020 highs, which confluences with the weekly downward sloping trendline on the daily (green lines) near 1.1035.

Fundamentally, with the RBNZ meeting and the Australian Employment data this week, there is room for volatility.  Technically, the flag target on the 240-minute timeframe offers a confluence of several support levels near 1.0742.  There is also strong resistance above on the daily and weekly chart near 1.1035.  If either of those levels break near, a larger move could be ahead this week for AUD/NZD.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: AUD Forex NZD Trade Ideas Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

S&P 500 at risk in ‘gathering storm’
Today 11:07 AM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.