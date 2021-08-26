Dax trades lower after a hat trick of disappointing data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 26, 2021 5:21 AM
5 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Data from Germany suggests the economic rebound is losing momentum

The latest German GFK consumer confidence figures revealed that the mood amount consumers has darkened amid rising covid concerns and higher inflation. The GFK forward looking index declined by a more than forecast -1.2 points in September, down from -0.4 in August and worse than the -0.7 points forecast. 

Today’s figures come following disappointing business sentiment data yesterday. The German IFO index declined for a second straight month in August and by more than forecast to August to 99.4. This was below the 100.4 level forecast and down from 100.8 in July. Whilst the current assessment actually improved, IFO expectations saw the largest drop since the pandemic started. 

Making it a hattrick of weaker numbers, the German manufacturing PMI at the start of the week also surprised to the downside. Whilst both the German manufacturing and service sector expanded in August, the manufacturing PMI was the notable decliner dropping to a 7 month low of 62.7, down from 65.9 in July. Activity in the service sector slowed less ticking lower to 61.5, down from 61.8.  

So, what does this all mean? 

The data suggests that the German economic recovery from the pandemic is starting to slow. Whilst the IFO numbers bode well for growth this quarter, the outlook for the coming quarter is weaker. The loss of momentum comes as the Robert Koch Institute warned that Germany’s fourth covid wave had clearly begun. Political uncertainty ahead of the German elections and supply chain issues amid the ongoing global chip shortage are adding to headwinds for the German economy 

Looking ahead any gains in the Dax could be capped by political uncertainty as attention shifts to the first German elections in 15 years without Chancellor Angela Merkel. The latest polls show that the SPD have overtaken Merkel’s CDU party for the first time in a decade and a half. 

It’s also worth mentioning that next month the Dax 30 will become the Dax 40, with 10 additional companies joining. This is an important change which will make the German benchmark index more representative of the economy 

Read more about Dax 30/40 

Where next for the Dax?  

The Dax once again found support on the 50 sma in early trade at 15675. The 50 sma has proved to be an important across the run up this year. The index is grinding higher with the bullish trend intact so it makes sense that we could see another test of 16000 soon. A break above this level would be a bullish signal and could boost the price fresh all-time highs. However, it is worth pointing out the bearish divergence on the RSI which suggests that momentum is slowing. 

On the downside side, a close below the 50 sma at 15675 would be significant and could open the door to 15000 the July low before sellers look towards the 200 sma at 14700.

 TradingView chart of German DAX. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Where next for the Dax?  

The Dax once again found support on the 50 sma in early trade at 15675. The 50 sma has proved to be an important across the run up this year. The index is grinding higher with the bullish trend intact so it makes sense that we could see another test of 16000 soon. A break above this level would be a bullish signal and could boost the price fresh all-time highs. However, it is worth pointing out the bearish divergence on the RSI which suggests that momentum is slowing. 

On the downside side, a close below the 50 sma at 15675 would be significant and could open the door to 15000 the July low before sellers look towards the 200 sma at 14700. 


TradingView chart of German DAX. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com


Related tags: Dax

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
Today 05:01 PM
WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
Today 02:07 PM
Dow Jones forecast - Stocks fall as recession fears rise: US Open
Today 01:02 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Direct Line gets double upgrade to Buy
Today 06:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dax articles

Germany flag
DAX, GBP/USD forecasts: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:11 AM
    Market chart
    DAX forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 29, 2023 08:03 AM
      Germany flag
      Two trades to watch: DAX, GBP/USD
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 27, 2023 07:04 AM
        Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, DAX
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 24, 2023 08:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.