DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

DAX rises for a third session despite weak data. USD/JPY rises on USD strength ahead of Fed minutes & ADP payrolls

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:59 AM
germany_01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX rises for a third session despite weak data

  • Factory orders slump -5.4%
  • Retail sales fall  0.6% MoM in November
  • DAX rises towards 20,500

The DAX is rising for a third straight day despite a weaker close in the US and softer than forecast data from Germany. SAP is leading the rise, up over 1%, while Siemens, Airbus, and Allianz also saw modest gains.

German factory orders plunged -5.4% in November compared to the previous month, far worse than the 0.2% decline economists had predicted.

This marked the sharpest drop in factory orders in three months, highlighting the industry’s weakness just weeks ahead of the German election. Following the data, automakers are the worst-performing sector.

Meanwhile, German retail sales fell unexpectedly in November, dropping by 0.6% despite hopes for a recovery based on pre-Christmas promotions.

The soft data comes after German inflation rose by more than expected 2.6% year on year, raising concerns surrounding the economy, which appears to be in recessionary territory but with rising inflation.

Still, the ECB is widely expected to cut rates this month and continue cutting rates across the year to support the economy. The prospect of further rate cuts is keeping the DAX supported even when the data is weak; in a bad news is good news scenario.

Attention will now turn to eurozone PPI figures and economic sentiment PPI is expected to rise 1.5% MoM after rising 0.4% in October. Meanwhile, economic confidence is expected to dip to 95.6 from 95.8

DAX forecast – technical analysis

The DAX has recovered from the 19,700 zone, rising above 20,000 as it heads towards 20,500 and fresh all-time highs. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of overbought territory.

Support is at 20k and 19700, with a break below the latter creating a lower low.

dax forecast chart

 

USD/JPY rises ahead of Fed minutes & ADP payrolls

  • USD tracks treasury yields higher
  • Strong US data revives inflation concerns
  • ADP payrolls are forecast to slip to 140k vs 146k
  • USD/JPY trades at a 6-month high

The US dollar is heading higher on Wednesday, extending gains from yesterday as investors digest stronger-than-expected data and look ahead to the Fed minutes as well as ADP payrolls later today.

ADP payrolls are expected to show 140,000 jobs added in the private sector in December. The data comes after jolts jobs openings were stronger than expected at 8.08 million up from 7.79 million in the previous month, suggesting the US labour market remains solid.

US ISM services PMI was also stronger than expected at 54.1 up from 52.2. However, the costs subcomponent showed that cost pressures were at the highest since 2023, raising concerns of a revival in inflation

Attention will now be on the minutes of the December Fed meeting, where the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points but surprised the market by signalling just two rate cuts in 2025. Still after yesterday’s strong data, the market is now only pricing in one rate cut this year.

The yen continues to struggle after the BoJ keeps quiet about the timing of a possible rate hike. BoJ governor Ueda said in a press conference earlier this week that officials were looking to raise interest rates further only if the economy allows it.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

USD/JPY forecast - technical analysis

USD/JPY has extended its recovery from the December 3 low of 148.64, rising above the 200 SMA, the rising trendline dating back to 2022 and the 78.6% fib retracement of the 162 high and 139.50 low. This combined with the RSI above 50 could support further gains.

Buyers will look to extend gains towards the 160.00 round number before bringing 162.00, the 2024 high, into focus.

Immediate support can be seen at 157.1 the 78.6% retracement. A break below here and the 155.00 round number exposes the rising trendline support at 154.00.

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Dax Two Trades to Watch USD/JPY

Latest market news

GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 09:37 AM
AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
Today 05:12 AM
ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
Today 12:31 AM
USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
Yesterday 10:31 PM
USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
Yesterday 08:14 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday – January 7, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    germany_01
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    January 6, 2025 10:34 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 4, 2024 10:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.