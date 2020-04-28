Dollar Is Waiting for Confidence

The most important data of the day will be the Conference Board April Consumer Confidence Index

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2020 3:52 AM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release March wholesale inventories (-0.5% on month expected) and advance goods trade balance (55.0 billion dollars deficit expected). But the most important data of the day will be the Conference Board April Consumer Confidence Index, which is expected at 87.9. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index stands within a triangle pattern and is supported by its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at April bottom at 98.80. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Dollar Forex Forex

Latest market news

Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.